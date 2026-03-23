Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband Matthew Johnson Ekeinde Jr. celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary with heartfelt tributes to each other on social media

The couple, who got married on March 23, 1996, shared romantic video slides showcasing memories from their wedding day to the present

Fans and colleagues flooded their Instagram pages with congratulatory messages, praising the couple for demonstrating that long-lasting marriages still exist in the entertainment industry

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband, Captain Matthew Johnson Ekeinde Jr., have marked their 30th wedding anniversary with heartfelt messages shared on social media.

The couple, who got married on March 23, 1996, celebrated the milestone on March 23, 2026, with video slides showing romantic memories from their wedding day to the present.

Nollywood's Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde marks three decades with husband Matthew as fans praise their unshakable union and enduring love story. Photo: realomosexy

Source: Instagram

Recall that Omotola Jalade recently opened up on why divorce has never been a consideration in their 30-year marriage, attributing the success of her union to her husband’s selflessness, humility, and the trust they have built.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, March 23, 2026, Omotola expressed deep gratitude for their journey together, highlighting the strength of their marriage and the love they continue to share.

The veteran actress shared a romantic video and wrote:

“30 years ! Nothing Broken ! Nothing Lost ! Only Victory ! Only Love . I Love US . I Love you Matthew Ekeinde . ❤️ Happy 30th Marriage Anniversary to Us and Happy Birthday to you ! ❤️🥰😍 #23rdmarch #30thmarriageanniversary”

Check out Omotola Jalade's post below:

Omotola Jalade's husband, Matthew Ekeinde, also joined in the celebration by posting the same video slide on his Instagram page. His message was short but powerful, reflecting the bond they share.

He captioned the post:

“🙏🏽30 years unshakable ❤️”

Fans and colleagues have since flooded their comment sections with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s remarkable milestone in their marriage and respective careers.

Check out Matthew Ekeinde's post below:

Fans celebrate Omotola Jalade and her husband

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@realwarripikin said:

"Obob!!!!! 30years. Congratulations my queen."

@soniaogiri commented:

"So encouraging to watch knowing we still have long lasting marriages. Happy anniversary QUEEN."

@ruthkadiri wrote:

"Queen."

@rachael.adeosun.7315 reacted:

"Congratulations. See love worth emulating. I watched more than six times."

@nwibunorah said:

"Congratulations Omosexy... A Union that knows the definition of what true love is."

@yetundegold1 commented:

"Congratulations and thank you for making marriage beautiful. God will continue to bless your union."

@princess.ekeinde wrote:

"Happy 30th Anniversary to my beautiful parents and Happy Birthday daddy."

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and husband Matthew Ekeinde mark 30th anniversary with heartfelt posts and romantic video. Photo: realomosexy

Source: Instagram

Omotola Jalade speaks on women's influence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde shared insights on women’s influence in Nollywood during an interview on Naija FM 102.7.

She revealed that many actresses are not only screen talents but also business owners, producers, and entrepreneurs running multiple ventures behind the scenes.

During the interview, Omotola recounted receiving gifts from admirers, including a car, even though she is married. She credited her husband’s confidence for maintaining harmony in their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng