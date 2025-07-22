A Nigerian lady has been trending on social media after being spotted evangelising at a large market in skating shoes

In a video, the young lady who's a member of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries danced around the market with her church members

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments

A video showing a Nigerian lady's unusual style of evangelising has been making waves on social media.

The clip captured the young lady and her church members dancing at a bustling market with so much excitement.

Lady rocks skating shoes to evangelise

The video was shared on TikTok by @damiskate2 who expressed amusement over her behaviour on that day.

In the clip, the lady, a member of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, was seen dancing through the market in skating shoes, accompanied by fellow church members who were all rocking their signature aprons.

The group's energetic display drew reactions from social media users, who took to the comments section to share their opinions.

"Put on the big big shoes for the lord.Omo I Dey worry oo this video is old bt gold," the video's caption read.

Reactions as Lord's Chosen member rocks skating shoes

TikTok users reacted to the hilarious video in the comments section.

@Liasu Oluwabukola Rofiat said:

"Why you wear helmet. You for allow God choose you na."

@Jubrilnetwork said:

"Before your Birthday, You will be 5× Richer than Now."

@JAGO said:

"Don't mind the negative comments, Continue doing what u love doing, you are going to regret it one day."

@JAMIL said:

"I just they find who I wan give belle to marry they fear me. I go take very good care of the baby."

@All them Fella squad said:

"God intentionally creat Nigeria so he can be laughing wen heaven is bored."

@Afundz said:

"But na kakammm cutlas de sound for una head why? the helmet for ordinary skate."

@Bee bee said:

"The dance step come go well with the music abi shey na the same music them dey play for the church."

@Mummy’s girl said:

"The song and there dance just match abi na the song dem they sing."

@__divino_24 said:

"Omo na worldly chosen b dis oo. na she choose chosen."

@user8182949796774 said:

"Nah me dey try to be somebody for this life if not I for dey happy."

@Jennifer Hernandez reacted:

"I think the helmet is just for normal protection because God no send u for this one ooo."

@oluwalosurewazomafian said:

@BrOkEn~sOuL said:

"After dancing with gospel song na sango song you use upload am."

@Ojukokoro said:

"The lord of our pastor is really doing wonders."

@Se na me said:

"The kind ajegunle song Wey u put self u be real choosen offline."

@Presh reacted:

"God you see say I de on my own ooo Na chosen people start am this time around."

@funkkies sig said:

"Civilization don dey enter like this o, 2 years, timberland and baggy jeans go enter. ALLEGEDLY O!!"

@badboipro reacted:

"Lil smart go think na only him sabi e get weytin The lord of chosen no fit do?"

@Bad Person Pro Max added:

"Craze people come plenty pass who normal for this country. I thank God say I de among the normal ones."

Watch the video here:

