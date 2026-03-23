Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy surprised Fuji maestro Kwam 1 De Ultimate during his live performance at a Lagos restaurant, as K1 sang in his honour

The Grammy-winning singer walked up to the stage carrying bundles of foreign currency and showered the musician with over $20,000 in 100-dollar bills

The viral clip sparked heated debates online, with some praising the gesture, while others questioned spending dollars in Nigeria's struggling economy

Fuji legend King Wasiu Olasunkanmi Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam 1 or K1 De Ultimate, was treated to a remarkable gesture from Afrobeats star Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, during a live performance in Lagos.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment Kwam 1 was thrilling guests at a restaurant when Burna Boy walked in.

Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy showers K1 De Ultimate with bundles of cash exceeding $20,000 as Fuji maestro sings in his honour. Photo: burnaboygram/kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-winning singer went straight to the Fuji maestro, exchanged greetings with him, and then stepped aside for a moment as the performance continued.

Kwam 1 adjusted his singing to honour Burna Boy, chanting his name while entertaining the crowd.

Watch the video of Burna Boy walking to the stage to greet Kwam 1 here:

Not long after, Burna Boy returned to the stage holding bundles of cash in hard currency and began showering the Fuji icon with money as he sang. The clip showed him raining crisp notes into the hands of Kwam 1’s crew while the music carried on.

Reports confirmed that Burna Boy gifted the veteran musician over $20,000 in hundred-dollar bills, a gesture that left many stunned and quickly became a trending moment online.

The moment brought together two generations of Nigerian music, with the Fuji maestro receiving a grand show of respect from one of Afrobeats’ biggest global stars.

Watch the video of Burna Boy gifting K1 De Ultimate in dollars below:

Nigerians react to Burna's generous display

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@The30BG_General said:

"He dey carry money give who no need am. What has he done for the Kuti family after bl0wing up in the music industry using Fela Kuti's template? I wonder wetin he dey even try to prove sef with all these money he dey spend."

@Emmanuel_jesse1 commented:

"There's something about Fuji musicians that really excites Burna and it's so beautiful to watch."

@Iam_blinkxx reacted:

"Omor na 28M they count put for person hand like this 🥹🥹."

@SanniEdit wrote:

"Omo 😭😭😭😭 are people not talking to BURNA BOY see waste of money ooo."

@GLat_2000 said:

"This is the issue we have in this country, how can we spending dollar in a Naira Economy, and there is a provision of the Money laundering Act that forbids cash transactions or equivalent of 5Million Naira abi our EFCC eyes dey blind on this one. am speaking fact here not jealousy."

@anonymous_iboy commented:

"Giving your fellow celebrity money is good but not in this current economy, $20,000 will feed many Nigerians who cant afford to feed, giving such money to him feels like a waste."

Grammy winner Burna Boy surprises Kwam 1 with over $20,000 cash gift during live performance, dividing opinions on social media. Photo: burnaboygram/kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy makes history in Australia

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy became the first African artist to gross over $1 million from a single concert in Oceania when he performed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on October 18, 2025.

The milestone performance generated $1.117 million in revenue during the Sydney stop of his No Sign Of Weakness tour, according to tour monitoring platform Touring Data.

The entire Oceania leg of the tour became the highest-grossing tour by an African artist in the region's history, generating $3.1 million from 31,000 tickets sold across four shows.

Source: Legit.ng