Akpororo shared a verified video showing the moment he received a staggering $15,000 (approximately N20 million) from Burna Boy

To dispel rumors of deepfakes or social media pranks, the comedian insisted the footage was real, showing his face and the raw cash

Akpororo expressed genuine confusion over the motive behind the gift, publicly asking the singer what he expects in return for such a heavy spoiling

Popular Nigerian comedian Akpororo has shared a shocking revelation about a generous gift he received.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on February 19, 2026, the Warri-born entertainer, whose real name is Bowoto Jephthah Oluwatiseyifumi Tanimola, disclosed that Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy surprised him with $15,000.

The amount, which is approximately N20 million, left the comedian visibly overwhelmed.

In the now-viral clip, Akpororo appeared emotional and repeatedly questioned what he had done to deserve such generosity.

Clearly still in shock, he made it a point to assure viewers that the video was authentic.

“This is not AI,” he stressed, showing his face clearly while also displaying the bundles of cash in his hands.

Speaking in his usual energetic Warri-infused slang, he exclaimed:

“Burna Boy don spoil everywhere, who dey check am, who dey zuzu, u dey whine me ni? U dey whine my n*ga? Oluwaburna don spoil everywhere, no vex see am.”

His dramatic reaction, combined with disbelief written all over his face, made the moment even more captivating.

Adding a humorous twist, Akpororo captioned the post by asking what Burna Boy wanted from him in exchange for the unexpected gift.

The playful question immediately got fans thinking.

Was it simply an act of generosity? A friendly gesture between two industry figures? Or is there a bigger surprise loading?

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Akpororo's video

@osolife_mosco stated:

"Chaii Baba pls 1 or two of this hard currency fit reach Ur boy hand"

@dec_couture_fashion_home noted:

"Boss make I drop my own account make u pass the blessing reach me"

@eadeyemi11 shared:

"Tell him to book A room for you guy cos ehn You need to pay back in Kind😂Omor see DOLAPO💵oooooo"

@oriadefans stated:

"Congratulations my boss please i fit see small 100k boss I wan buy small gen to support my barbing shop . Abeg no vex daddy akpororo"

@raymondmackavely wrote:

"I dey ask you for 2k dollars out of that money make help my health bro as you show us."

