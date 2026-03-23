Wizkid’s 14-year-old son, Boluwatife Balogun, recently had a funny encounter with an aspiring singer online

During an Instagram Live, he reacted humorously to a collaboration request, leaving viewers amused.

The clip quickly went viral, sparking laughter and excitement among fans.

Boluwatife Balogun, popularly known as Tife, the 14-year-old son of Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, recently became the centre of online attention following a hilarious encounter with an aspiring singer.

The incident occurred during an Instagram live session when a young man, claiming to be an upcoming singer, reached out to Tife with a proposal for a collaboration.

Fans can’t stop laughing at Wizkid’s son’s unexpected response to young singer. Credit: @official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

However, the fan’s message was hard to follow and came across as incoherent.

In a playful response, Tife pretended not to hear the request, jokingly blaming network providers for the communication issue.

He then swiftly removed the fan from the live call, leaving viewers amused and sending social media into fits of laughter.

Fans quickly shared clips of the exchange online, celebrating Tife’s sense of humour and charisma.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid’s first son trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fannytalker said:

"Him upcoming and the guy upcoming Dey different 😂."

selinaike232 said:

"He handled that perfectly well👏."

chyddo

"Even upcoming no wan help another upcoming, na this kind thing Shank do Carter Efe 😭."

oj_aku said:

"Person wey him and him papa dey drag no 1 for Apple Music 😂."

berrybankz590 said:

"He go bad pass he papa for snubbing 😂😂😂❤️."

leomicky1 said:

"The little boy looks very composed like his dad. Lion no Dey born goat 🔥."

d_real_kemzy said:

"This boy go bad pass his papa Like father like son😂."

royalsignatures saod

"So make him check ur bao 😂 you never ready . Comot jor 😂."

vickymankio said:

"How is this funny? It’s not even about being too accessible here, the guy didn’t force himself on champz guy, he used that moment to sell himself and make a request, even if champz guy isn’t gonna grant it because he might not even have the power to especially this early, “hey man, your songs are great keep it up, a collaboration at this time won’t be possible for so many reasons I choose to keep private, buh I love your courage mean, see you at the top!” That alone will make that guy happy, and feel like he’s doing well, taking him out with an excuse and the world celebrates that, imagine it turned out well for him and oh yeah, a collaboration was made, people will be like “if u like no talk when u see ur helper”."

lovematt___ said:

"Poor upcoming artist nd rich upcoming artist 😂😂 Poor one say it’s on my baaoo 🤭 Rich one say I can’t hear u e disconnect poor upcoming artist 😂😂."

oyin_toh_set said:

"Is that look for me like father like son😂😂😂😂😂."

billionare634 said:

"Only me, Liam Ronseior is my coach, Tinubu is my president. Who did I offend?😭🤧"

cynthia_ben15 said:

"That boy he cut off will be bigger than him one day. Write it down. The rudeness was too much."

Wizkid’s son Tife shocks many after revealing his religion and Arabic name. Credit: @tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

Man claims to be Wizkid's father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video captured a man in church introducing his real father to the congregation as they all reacted to it.

In the clip, the man claimed that his son is a billionaire and revealed that his name is Wizkid while speaking about the singer’s late mother.

Source: Legit.ng