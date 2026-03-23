Gospel singer Chinyere Udoma opened up about her decades-long friendship with controversial cleric Odumeje

She credited him for supporting her early career and guiding her spiritual journey.

The cleric’s reaction sparked online buzz, as Udoma urged the public to avoid quick judgment

Popular gospel singer Chinyere Udoma has opened up about her decades-long friendship with controversial cleric Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje.

In a recent statement, Udoma revealed that their bond spans over 30 years, describing Odumeje as a source of support and encouragement at a time when she was largely unknown in the music industry.

Chinyere Udoma reveals secrets behind her relationship with Odumeje. Credit: @officialchinyereudoma, @prophetodumeje

Source: Instagram

She credited him for helping shape her career and spiritual journey.

Speaking on public reactions to their relationship, Udoma expressed displeasure at the criticism surrounding their association.

She urged people not to judge relationships they do not fully understand, particularly when it comes to spiritual matters.

“Odumeje has been a friend and mentor for decades. My growth and blessings today are in part due to his influence,” she said, emphasising that their connection is grounded in a long history of friendship and spiritual alignment.

Odumeje’s reaction to Udoma’s statement quickly trended online, as many pointed out how proud he was of the musician.

Watch her speak below:

Chinyere Udoma's testimony trends

Legit.ng compiled the reacttions below:

iamquin_lian said:

"Never seen Odumeje this Proud😂😂 is lyk Chinyere Udoma was a grajet 30yrs ago."

we_research4you said:

"Odumeje seems to be a genuinely kind person and in life, that’s what truly matters. This is a powerful reminder that the seeds we plant in others often yield the greatest returns. Investing in people is never wasted, one day, those seeds will grow, and you’ll reap the rewards of the impact you’ve made."

katy_chizzy said:

"Odumeje no gree rest o for this testimony. Proud moment 👏👏."

kiddies_tablets said:

"Odumeje allow her talk kwanu? This thing is inbuilt 😂😂 man is naturally restless."

steven_chidozie said:

"Either she is lying on the number or Odumeje lied about his age 😂."

official_ofeiemmanuelkayode said:

"Is not this woman that gave this same testimony for Apostle SULEMAN, now na Odumeje turn… I rest my case… 😂"

glitz_farms said:

"Aww 🥰 this is so commendable our Liquid Metal sir 😍😍he’s so proud of her and she is too 😍."

realmarigold said:

"2020 was Odumeje’s year of divine projection👌. To many Nigerians, it was like a joke, but he’s reaping the fruits of his labor😅. Mere looking at him, I don’t think he has any atom of bitterness in him 😂."

theo_ijay said:

"Genuinely I love Odumeje💯📌."

anitanwaokoru said

"There was no roof, it’s a firewood 😩🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I love this man erh 😂😂😂."

Chinyere Udoma shares why her bond with Odumeje has lasted so long. Credit: @realprophetodumeje

Source: TikTok

Prophet Odumeje motivates Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Odumeje offered words of encouragement to Davido after missing out on a Grammy award

The popular cleric urged the musician not to let setbacks affect his confidence or talent

He emphasised that the award doesn’t define Davido and praised his musical ability instead

Source: Legit.ng