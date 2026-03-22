A freshman at the University of Ibadan has become a viral sensation over a video of him preparing bean cakes, widely known in Nigeria as akara, in his hostel

The young man posted the video online with pride, but many people observed the same thing when they watched his akara preparation clip

Some people advised him to get a gas cylinder, while others commented on the ingredients he used in making the edible

A University of Ibadan (UI) freshman, known on TikTok as @obakiniun1, has caused quite a stir on the social media platform after showing netizens how he made akara (bean cakes) in his hostel.

The student who stays at Zik Hall at the university posted a video on TikTok showing how he prepared the bean cakes and the ingredients he used.

A UI student made akara in his hostel and videoed how he did it. Photo Credit: @obakiniun1, ui.edu.ng

Source: TikTok

"My second day in uni.

"Make akara with me," the UI freshman captioned his TikTok video.

People's observation about UI student's video

In the clip, the young man used a stove and a pot for his cooking. He mixed the akara ingredients in a transparent bowl before dropping the akara balls into the pot of groundnut oil.

People were blown away that someone still uses a stove in this present age, more so, a student at Nigeria's premier institution.

At the time of this report, the TikTok video had garnered over 583k views.

A University of Ibadan student shows how he prepared akara in his hostel. Photo Credit: @obakiniun1

Source: TikTok

Watch his video below:

UI fresher's video triggers mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the fresher's video below:

Mayowa🙂 said:

"E be like say all of una wey come UI this year na content creators abi."

Solomon Whyte 💯🔥 said:

"Una still dey use stove🥹,for 2026 😂 shoo."

HebronFoods said:

"He used beans flour😂 .Next time add one egg it'll help it rise and not be flat."

Bibilicious Of UI said:

"Nice but you could have made it browner You could have allowed it to fry better."

deluxe_layerz| Ikd wig stylist said:

"Better get 3kg gas that stove no go pay you o."

Debbie _Adebayo said:

"Did I just see curry masala? Abi na my eyes dey pain me?😳 You for add spicity make e pink."

JD said:

"Wait oo that stove still exists aa i never see that thing in more than a decade."

EA.Dominic🇳🇬 said:

"As I see stove i no say na first and the best."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student who just gained admission had shared an unexpected experience at resumption.

University of Ibadan shares hostel fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan fresher had shared how much he paid for his hostel fee.

The student, studying for a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree program (MBBS) at the university, spoke about his hostel accommodation in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng. According to the freshman, all on-campus Halls of Residence at the University of Ibadan go for as low as N60k for a space. He, however, believes off-campus hostels could go as high as that of UNILAG, which reportedly costs N700k.

Speaking further, he confirmed that he paid N60k for his on-campus hostel space. He added that the hostel setting is a four-man room, which has wardrobes, common toilets and bathrooms on each floor.

Source: Legit.ng