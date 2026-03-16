Boluwatife Balogun, son of Afrobeats star Wizkid, stirred reactions online after opening up about the holy month of Ramadan

The 14-year-old singer surprised many fans when he revealed his religion and Islamic name during a conversation on social media

His explanation about the origin of the name quickly got people talking, sparking curiosity across the internet

Boluwatife Balogun, the 14-year-old son of Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, has sparked conversations across social media after revealing his Islamic name while speaking about the ongoing Ramadan fast.

The young star, popularly known as Bolu or Tife, recently shared a reflective message online about the holy month of Ramadan.

Fans react as Wizkid’s son Tife opens up about his religion and Arabic identity. Credit: @tifebalogun, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In his post, the teenager hinted that this year’s spiritual period feels particularly special for him.

According to Boluwatife, the month has brought a sense of calm and progress in his life, as he noted that many things seem to be falling into place.

“This holy month really hitting different. Just watching things fall into place and all I can say is Alhamdulillah 🤲🏾,” he wrote.

His comment quickly drew attention from fans and social media users who were curious about his connection to Islam.

One user on X (formerly Twitter), identified as @Fadeelatul sheikh Urbanate, asked the budding singer to reveal his Arabic or Muslim name.

Responding to the curiosity, Boluwatife simply replied with the name “Abdul Rahman.”

The revelation immediately stirred reactions online, with many expressing surprise that the teenager bears an Islamic name.

Another user, @Atilolahafeezah, wrote in reaction, “Didn’t know Bolu is a Muslim. His name is Abdul Rahman.”

Clarifying the origin of the name, Boluwatife explained that it was given to him by his paternal grandfather, who practices Islam.

“My paternal grandpa (Wizkid's dad) is Muslim and gave me the name,” he responded.

The revelation has since triggered discussions among fans, with many praising the young singer for embracing his roots during the sacred period.

Beyond the social media buzz, Boluwatife is also gradually carving out his path in the entertainment industry. In November 2025, the teenager made his official entry into music with the release of his debut EP titled Champion Arrival, signalling the beginning of his journey as a recording artist.

See his post below:

Fans react to Wizkid's son Boluwatife's Arabic name

With the Ramadan revelation and his growing music career, Boluwatife draw attention online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@kvng_khae said:

"Are you a practicing Muslim or just in name like your dad?"

@namecan_tbempty said:

"You Muslim? Omo I no know oooo Alhamdulillah."

@DrWrits said:

"That’s a beautiful reflection. There’s something deeply grounding about seeing things align and being able to pause and just say Alhamdulillah. Moments like these really remind us of gratitude and patience paying off."

@AdemolaDhemmie said:

"Having a Muslim name doesn’t necessarily make you Muslim. I’m Faruq and I’m a Christian. Yoruba families give both Christian and Muslim names."

@alli_ya7 said:

"MashaAllah. May Allah keep making everything fall into places for you Abdul Rahman."

Wizkid’s son Tife shocks many after revealing his religion and Arabic name. Credit: @tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

Man claims to be Wizkid's father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video captured a man in church introducing his real father to the congregation as they all reacted to it.

In the clip, the man claimed that his son is a billionaire and revealed that his name is Wizkid while speaking about the singer’s late mother.

Source: Legit.ng