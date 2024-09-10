Video from singer Qing Madi's first-ever concert, which took place in Uganda, has emerged on social media

According to the reports, the 18 years old Nigerian sensation was paid 300,000 dollars (N493 million)

After the show, Qing Madi appreciated God and her Ugandan fans for the success of her first show

Nigerian singer-songwriter and dancer Qing Madi, whose real name is Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma, is trending on social media over the success of her concert in Uganda, which is her first since she made it to the spotlight.

Popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, who shared a video from the show, claimed Qing Madi was paid a whopping N493 million for her performance in Uganda.

Tunde Ednut wrote in his caption:

"Omo Uganda get money. This girl don go far. They paid Qing Madi 300,000 dollars to perform. Correct me if I am wrong, She should be the first 18 years old getting paid this much and selling out her first show in Uganda."

Watch video from Qing Madi's show in Uganda below:

Qing Madi speaks about her Ugandan concert

The singer, who gained recognition after her 2022 single "See Finish" and her follow-up, "Ole," recalled how people tried to discourage her, stressing that her tickets were overpriced.

She, however, appreciated God and Ugandans for turning up for her and making it a success.

"I had my first concert in Uganda 🇺🇬… the most special day of my musical life ❤️ so many people discouraged me and said a lot bout how it’s too early nice I’ve only been in the industry for a year + and how the tickets were overpriced and so many even said no one would attend my concert,"

See Qing Madi's post below:

Qing Madi, however, seemingly denied being paid such an amount, writing, "If I were paid as much as she was paid, I would be acting nice, too."

See her post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido was in Uganda earlier this year.

Nigerians react to Qing Madi's Ugandan concert

See some of the comments below:

ugo_moni:

"I no come know who be the artist… Yakpotuba."

lil_god_01:

"Underage way don dey collect wetin no good."

djtunexvibe:

"If na Naija now bouncer go don Match dem comot for stage."

stepheeneee:

"Qing Madi is a talented singer."

shii.alpha:

"I suddenly feel very old..and I haven't seen such money even in my dreams..eei my Lord."

Tems, Omah Lay arrested in Uganda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singers Tems and Omah Lay were arrested in Uganda in 2020 for breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

The news of their arrest was made public on social media on Sunday, December 13.

According to the police, the managers of the venue where the concert was held were also arrested.

