Celebrity businessman Cubana Chief Priest stated that politicians popular on social media rarely win elections, sparking debate online

The socialite referenced Hon. Desmond Elliot as an example, saying those criticised online often succeed at the polls

Cubana Chief Priest’s post followed his public support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and rejection of Peter Obi

Celebrity businessman Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has stirred reactions online after making a pointed remark about politicians who enjoy heavy support on social media.

The nightlife promoter, who has openly backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and is active in the City Boy Movement, suggested that online popularity does not translate to victory at the polls.

Celebrity businessman Cubana Chief Priest throws shade at social media politicians, claims abused candidates always emerge victorious at polls. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Recall that Cubana Chief Priest recently declared that he no longer supports Peter Obi, whom he backed during the 2023 presidential election, and many observers believe his latest post was indirectly aimed at Obi.

Cubana Chief Priest shared the statement through his Instagram story. Without mentioning names, CP stated that politicians who face criticism online are often the ones who end up winning elections, using Hon. Desmond Elliot as an example to drive home his point.

“People wey una dey love for social media no dey ever win election na the ones wey dem dey abuse online na them dey always win. I use Hon. Desmond Elliot own know, once social media dey curse you out you don win be that. Social media candidates no deh ever win. Na noise una get Umu bingo with una free WiFi live sessions. only Cho Cho Cho zero capacity.”

His statement has sparked debates among followers who interpreted it as another subtle jab in the ongoing political conversations across Nigeria as the 2027 elections draw near.

Swipe to read Cubana Chief Priest's post below:

Netizens react to Cubana Chief Priest's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@peterjohn430 said:

"Where is the lie ????? Opposition with no action get out 🥱🥱 e be like say I go join the winning team… I don tire to wait for action 🥱"

@kingimmanueladeshina commented:

"Wahala,you're free to support any party you want but do it with sense especially in this period"

@chi_oma____ wrote:

"Y'all saying it's true, have you forgotten that election here in Nigeria is never free and fair?!"

@faithfitnesstore reacted:

"Well he is saying the truth! But Na God go Still help us punish all of una wey dey no want this country to be better!😢"

@eugene23101 said:

"So true Sha! Social media sabi give fake hope"

@_beejayyyyyy commented:

"But to be honest nah true ,social media is different from real life"

@officialzarah_ wrote:

"He's not even capping,the same people insulting them online are still same people going behind to vote them🤧"

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest describes social media candidates as noise makers with zero capacity, says insulted politicians win elections. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest pledges support for Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chief Priest and other prominent Igbo businessmen declared full support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027, stating that removing the president from office would be completely impossible.

The socialite shared a video on his Instagram page showing branded buses from the City Boy Movement set for rallies across the Southeast, with supporters gathered around vehicles promoting the movement at what appeared to be a strategic night meeting of business leaders.

The meeting brought together representatives from all five southeastern states in Nigeria, including Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo, with prominent businessmen like Obi Cubana, the CEO of Zenco, and the CEO of C-Energy in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng