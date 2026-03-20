Judikay has shared exciting news on social media following her revelation about her past pregnancies

The gospel musician announced the birth of her second child, whom she and her husband welcomed over a month ago

The good news has stirred heartwarming reactions from many of her colleagues, as well as fans and well-wishers

It was a moment of celebration in the gospel music industry after singer Judikay and her husband, Pastor Anselem Opara, announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl, on Friday, March 20, 2026.

In a joint post via their official Instagram accounts, the gospel singer and her husband shared the good news with photos from her maternity shoot.

Gospel singer Judikay shares exciting news after six miscarriages. Credit: officialjudikay

Source: Instagram

According to Judikay, she gave birth to her second child, Shekinah Umechukwu Opara, meaning the breath and manifest glory of the Lord on February 14.

The singer described her newborn as God’s literal gift of love to her and her husband and expressed gratitude to Him.

"On the 14th of February 2026, we welcomed our second baby: Shekinah Umechukwu Opara; The Breath and Manifest Glory of the Lord. She is God’s literal love gift to us 😁🥰 Have you seen the Lord fail? 😁…Jesus has the final (scratch that) ONLY say. We are raising this praise RIWÒTITÒ HALLELUYAH 🎶 so loud! All Glory to Jesus," she wrote.

This good news comes after Judikay shared a heartbreaking testimony about a deeply painful chapter in her life, revealing that she suffered a miscarriage for the sixth time in 2025.

In a heartfelt video, she recounted how the ordeal began in February 2025, when she was over three months pregnant. What started as mild cramps and light spotting quickly escalated into something far more alarming.

Celebrities and fans congratulate singer Judikay and husband over second childbirth. Credit: officialjudikay

Source: Instagram

She revealed she lost six pregnancies in 2025.

Judikay's social media post announcing the birth of her daughter is below:

Congratulations pour in for Judikay, husband

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from the singer's colleagues and fans. Read them below:

its.giftie commented:

“Have you seen the Lord fail? NO NO NO, NO NO NO NO NO NO!!!” Congratulations my dearest Mama J! I’m super happy for youuu."

rhemaonuoha said:

"Thank you Jesus for this beautiful journey! Congratulations my sweet sis."

toppybanks reacted:

"Hallelujah!!! Glory to God… Congratulations my beautiful family, God has perfected all that concerns you , we rejoice with you."

dinmaofthedeep reacted:

"Ohhh my blessed Jesus!! Thank you!! Thank Sir!! Glory to the Lord for this blessing! Congratulationsss!!"

thebomajohnson said:

"Whewwwww!!!!! Jesus Jesus Jesus thank you. THANK YOU TAMUNO Whewww!!!!."

favestrings reacted:

"Super congratulations to you mama and papa. This is truly the doing of the the Lord and it’s marvelous in our sight."

Judikay joins Mercy Chinwo to drag EeZee Conceptz

Legit.ng previously reported that Judikay took music label boss Eezee Tee to court and accused him of stealing her $264k.

In the documents shared online, Judikay raised some issues in the report of the funds she was supposed to get within a stipulated period.

She complained about several overlapping months, altered reports, and the absence of some reports of her revenue, while other artists got theirs.

Source: Legit.ng