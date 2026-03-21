Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram to celebrate the success of her recent street evangelical outreach, revealing the remarkable number of souls won for Christ

The mother of one shared how her evangelism team ministered in an environment predominantly filled with men, where they anticipated resistance but instead witnessed open hearts

Tonto Dikeh attributed the success of the outreach entirely to the Holy Spirit's guidance and power, sparking reactions from her fans online

Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh has expressed joy after a successful street outreach where she and her team recorded about seventy new converts.

She revealed the experience through her Instagram page, noting that the event was marked by a strong move of the Holy Spirit and unexpected openness from those they encountered.

Tonto Dikeh shares street evangelism success story, discloses 70 souls won as Holy Spirit moves powerfully during ministry session. Photo: tontolet

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on social media, the actress who recently faced heavy backlash online over a viral school deliverance session explained that her team had taken a different route for their evangelism, and once again, they witnessed God’s power in action.

According to her, the presence of the Spirit was undeniable, and every member of the outreach spoke with boldness and clarity beyond their own ability.

“YESTERDAY, we stepped out on a different route for street Evangelism, and once again, God revealed His mighty power.”

Tonto Dikeh further narrated that the environment was mostly filled with men, a setting where resistance might have been expected, but instead hearts were open, and lives were transformed.

She emphasised that the grace and excitement for Jesus were evident among those who listened.

“We found ourselves ministering in an environment predominantly filled with men… hearts were open, and lives were transformed by the power of the Spirit and acceptance of its grace and excitement for Jesus.”

The mother of one announced that seventy souls had been won at the end of the outreach, giving all glory to God.

“In total, about 70 SOULS WERE WON YESTERDAY, Praise the LORD🙌

To God alone be all the glory. What God cannot do does not exist.”

Watch the video of Tonto Dikeh here:

Fans celebrate with Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@blesseth23 said:

"God is still winning 💪 more grace to you and your team, pretty Ada El-Roi ❣️"

@pokuaah_grace commented:

"❤️❤️❤️my heart is full of joy ❤️❤️❤️"

@angelasehtugahtetteh wrote:

"God bless you my pastor🤲🔥"

@yassahwalker reacted:

"What God cannot do does not exist 🙏🙏🙏 God is involved"

@emelyn_n_______ said:

"Keep on winning souls; there is a crown for you"

@zitalokitchenapps commented:

"Weldone Sis Tonto ❤️❤️❤️ We are all called to this ministry of reconciliation as Christians. Thank you for reminding us and encouraging us. We will not rest until we win the last soul for Christ! Rapture is REAL! Jesus is Coming soon. We are in the Extra time ⏲️"

Tonto Dikeh testifies of God's mighty power as her evangelism team wins 70 souls during street ministry, declares that what God cannot do does not exist. Photo: tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh sweeps church in obedience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh shared a video of herself sweeping and mopping her church, revealing the deeper meaning behind her actions.

The mother of one explained that this was the first assignment God gave her after she became born-again.

She admitted that she initially wondered why she had to do it herself, especially as she has staff to handle chores and struggles with obsessive tendencies toward cleanliness.

Source: Legit.ng