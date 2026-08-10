Cameroon knocked Super Falcons out of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in the quarter-final

The result ended the WAFCON defending champions’ automatic path to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated the Indomitable Lionesses on securing a third successive World Cup appearance

Cameroon have eliminated Nigeria from the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), booking a semi-final place and securing automatic qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil.

A free kick from Myriam Nyadjou in the first half proved enough for the Indomitable Lionesses to end the Super Falcons' campaign and dash their hopes of a direct route to next year's showpiece tournament.

Cameroon players celebrate after qualifying for the 2027 Women's World Cup. Photo from @FIFAWWC.

Source: Twitter

Nigeria's path to the World Cup now runs through the lengthy and demanding intercontinental playoff process.

As noted by CAF, Cameroon became one of four African nations now assured of a place at the 2027 Women's World Cup. Malawi, Algeria and Morocco are the other three confirmed representatives from the continent.

Infantino sends message to Cameroon

FIFA President Gianni Infantino celebrated the result on his Instagram page, directing a personal message at the Cameroonian side.

“Congratulations to Cameroon on qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027! A third successive appearance on the world stage for lionnesindomptablesofficiel will make your fans proud, and I am excited to see you compete in Brazil next year,” Infantino wrote.

The Indomitable Lionesses will now face Morocco in the WAFCON 2026 semi-final. The tournament is set to produce a first-time winner, as none of the remaining teams has ever lifted the continental trophy.

How Nigeria could qualify

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria could qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 despite their quarter-final elimination at WAFCON 2026.

The Super Falcons which have featured in every edition of the World Cup have the intercontinental playoff, which will see them play about six matches to qualify.

Source: Legit.ng