The Australian Government has published the Our Common Bond booklet, which contains everything needed to pass the citizenship test

The test is conducted in English only, but the study booklet is available in 40 community languages, including Swahili, Arabic, and French

Applicants must demonstrate basic English, knowledge of Australia, and a commitment to values rooted in freedom, respect, and equality

The Australian Government has made it easier for prospective citizens to prepare for the country's official citizenship test by publishing a comprehensive study handbook that covers all topics tested in the process.

The resource, titled "Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond", is available for free download through the Department of Home Affairs website and is designed to guide applicants through everything they need to know before sitting the test.

The Australian government shares its citizenship test handbook for foreigners to prepare. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What the Australian citizenship test covers

According to the government, applicants are assessed across four key areas:

A basic command of the English language,

An understanding of what Australian citizenship means,

Adequate knowledge of Australia as a country, and

A demonstrated commitment to the values that underpin Australian society, namely freedom, respect, and equality.

The test itself is conducted in English only, meaning applicants must be sufficiently comfortable with the language to complete it without assistance. However, to help people study in their native tongue before the exam, the booklet has been translated into 40 community languages.

Foreign languages available for citizenship test preparation

The full list of available translations includes:

Albanian Amharic Arabic Bosnian Burmese Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Croatian Dari Dinka French German Greek Hakha Chin Hindi Indonesian Italian Japanese Karen Khmer Kirundi Korean Macedonian Nepali Nuer Persian/Farsi Portuguese Russian Serbian Sinhalese Somali Spanish Swahili Tagalog Tamil Thai Tigrinya Turkish Urdu Vietnamese

The selection reflects the diverse backgrounds of people applying for Australian citizenship, covering major world languages as well as several spoken by smaller migrant and refugee communities, including Dinka, Nuer, and Kirundi, which are common among communities from South Sudan and Burundi.

Applicants can access the booklet on the official Australian Government website.

Canada explains citizenship test process

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canada explained that most citizenship applicants aged 18 to 54 must take a citizenship test before becoming citizens.

IRCC said applicants would receive an email invitation and most candidates would complete the test online.

Source: Legit.ng