Verydarkman reacted to Tonto Dikeh’s constant prayer videos to share his opinion about the mother of one

He shared a video of the actress praying in tongues and stated what she was supposed to do

His remarks sparked a debate among fans, who shared their opinions on the video and what he said

Controversial social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), has reacted to Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s prayer videos.

The mother of one has been sharing videos of herself praying online since becoming a born-again Christian.

Reactions as VDM slams Tonto Dikeh’s prayer videos, dishes advice. Photo credit@verydarkman/@tontolet

Source: Instagram

In his reaction, VDM shared a short clip of Tonto praying in tongues and stated that God didn’t call her. He further claimed that God does not know her and some other clerics.

According to VDM, prayer without works is meaningless. He explained that he reacted to Tontolet's video because of her influence as a celebrity.

He added that the church has now become a big business, with less focus on producing things that employ Nigerians.

VDM takes a swipe at clerics

Taking a swipe at prominent clerics, the Ratel president noted that figures like Bishop David Oyedepo and David Ibiyeomie are focused on building the largest auditoriums in Nigeria instead of generating opportunities that would employ citizens.

VDM also referenced Dangote’s grandfather, who was involved in exportation, and said that if 20% of Nigerians returned to farming, the country could have a surplus of food.

Fans defend Tonto Dikeh over VDM's video. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

He added that leaders like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala prayed before achieving success but relied on their skills and intelligence.

VDM warned that prayer alone is not what the country needs; people must return to work.

This is not the first time VDM has reacted to Tonto Dikeh’s faith journey. A few months ago, he shared a video of her praying and asked her to drop the lawsuit he filed against him.

Also, a cleric has previously warned that people should stop monetizing their salvation by recording their prayers.

Here is VDM’s Instagram video below:

Reactions to VDM's video

Fans shared their take about the activist, and he said about Tonto Dikeh. Here are comments below:

@mctourkhey wrote:

"Vdm at this point makes you and Tonto just marry, he gets why."

@pure_health0001 reacted:

"You're coming for her unprovoked now ooo! When Mitchy came for you first, you almost passed. Does it mean that only you get right to come for someone first?"

@s.davido wrote:

"No matter how spiritual you are, Bishop David Oyedepo is there pastor Chris is there, mama, just calm down, leave the speaking turn for the spirit, they only understander language we don't understand."

Terry Apala warns VDM over video.

Legit.ng had reported that singer Terry Apala had shared his grievances with Verydarkman over a video he made about him and the EFCC.

The activist had claimed that Terry was arrested by the anti-graft agency and allegedly bribed his way out of the situation.

The music star gave VDM an ultimatum to bring down the video about him or face the wrath of the law.

Source: Legit.ng