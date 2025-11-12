Movie producer Stanley Ontop has shared a video showing the state of crossdresser Emeka after he was beaten

The crossdresser was assaulted by a man who repeatedly hit him with a long stick, while a woman was heard screaming

In the clip, Emeka's personal assistant pleaded with his fans for help after they were rejected by Yaba Left

A worrisome video of the stated that crossdresser, Emeka Nwosisi is in after he was beaten to as pump on the street, has surfaced online.

Yesterday, a video went vial of the crossdresser being beaten on the street and left unclad in his pain as many raised alarm about it.

Fans react to video of crossdresser Emeka battling for life. Photo credit@emekathestar

Fans called for help, asking security agencies to check up on him and ensure he was still alive.

Giving an update, Nollywoood actor and producer, Stanley Ontop made a video call to the personal assistant of the embattled man.

In the clip, Emeka's personal assistant stated that they have taken him to Yabaleft after he was rescued. He noted that they had to bring him back home when they were told to make a deposit at the psychiatrist hospital.

Emeka's personal assistant call for help

In the recording, Emeka's personal assistance called on Nigerians to come to his aid as he stated that they needed money to cater for him.

Emeka's friend begs for help after viral assault video. Photo credit@emekathestar

In the video, the crossdresser was lying helpless with many cruises on his body. Part of his head was plastered and he was looking pitiable.

Recall that in 2024, popular crossdresser, Abuja Area Mama was murdered in Abuja after he stepped out in the late hours of the day.

His death was mourned by many, as celebrities warned other crossdressers to be careful.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions has trailed the video of Emeka after he was beaten. Here are comments below:

@your_number_1_personal_shopper shared:

"Make ona no carry am go yaba left o e no dey kolo na depression turn am that way. Anyone willing to help him,should help him. Once e see better money in his account and better food, his sanity will come back."

@kasiaellalove shared:

"Depression is real, make he go for deliverance first help will come."

@merita_baby commented:

"This is serious, I thought it was content. God please help Emeka."

@miraclenollytv shared:

"The man seen in previous video hitting long stick on him, hope he has been arrested?"

@crown_thecook said:

"This pa is the best pa in the world very supportive boy."

@nobeipetra reacted:

"Can we have a proper foundation take up this case ? Nigerians are willing to help ......please let's cultivate the habit of helping people when they need it and not when it is too late."

