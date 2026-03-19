Rotimi Salami addressed long-standing whispers that he and the late actress were more than just colleagues

He confessed that despite his loyalty to Allwell, he was only answerable to his wife, admitting he would have cut ties immediately she felt uncomfortable

Salami shared heartbreaking details about Allwell’s final moments, explaining that she was meticulously careful with her health

Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami has broken his silence on rumours that he was romantically involved with his late colleague, Allwell Ademola.

Legit.ng reports that Allwell died in controversial circumstances in December 2025.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker addressed the long-standing speculation, offering insight into their relationship and how they both handled the gossip at the time.

According to Salami, the rumours were not something he paid attention to, even though they circulated widely within the Yoruba movie industry.

Rotimi Salami explains that Allwell died of Cardiac arrest. Photos: Rotimi Salami/Allwell Ademola.

Source: Instagram

Recounting a conversation with the late actress, Salami revealed that Ademola once reached out to him over the claims linking them together.

He explained that she had asked if he was aware of the rumours and whether he was concerned about how people perceived their relationship.

“I told her I did not hear about it… and I truly do not listen to people,” he said.

Salami added that he did not see any reason to be worried, insisting that public opinion did not influence his personal relationships.

Despite his calm approach to the rumours, the actor made it clear that his marriage remained his top priority.

According to him, while he and Ademola maintained a professional and friendly relationship, he would have taken a step back if his wife had expressed discomfort.

“If my wife says she was not comfortable with our relationship, I would withdraw. Because she is the only person I am answerable to,” he stated.

How Allwell died - Rotimi Salami

Beyond the dating rumours, Salami also spoke about the circumstances surrounding Ademola’s death.

The actress passed away in December at the age of 49 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home.

According to Salami, while she had an existing health condition, her death was still unexpected.

He described her as someone who took her health seriously, noting that she was asthmatic and never went anywhere without her inhaler.

“It is cardiac arrest, and that could happen to anyone,” he said, adding that he believes it was simply her time to go.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Rotimi Salami's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ dr_alwaysrozy stated:

"True but help yourselves by adding simple life modifications, using exercises, diet and routine visits to your doctor"

@dacostaodugbesan wrote:

"Hmmm! It is well, may she continue to rest peacefully"

@adeshola50 noted:

"What kinda question is this?"

Allwell Ademola died in controversial circumstances in December 2025. Photo:Allwell Ademola.

Source: Instagram

Allwell Ademola's last wish surfaces after her death

Legit.ng had reported that the last video posted by the late actress, Allwell Ademola, hours before her unfortunate death had surfaced online.

The actress was confirmed dead after being rushed to the hospital in December 2025, throwing the movie industry into mourning.

In her video, she was singing that 2025 will not see her end and that she will see the end of the year.

Source: Legit.ng