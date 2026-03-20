Fun videos from Ini Edochie's daughter Light's fifth birthday party have continued to surface online

May Edochie, who was one of the celebrity guests, recently shared a video of herself with actor IK Ogbonna

The highlight was the dance moves between the duo as many of May's fans threw shade at Yul Edochie

Fashion influencer May Edochie was one of the popular faces who attended Nollywood star Ini Edo's daughter, Light's fifth birthday.

Days after the party, Yul Edochie's estranged wife has continued to share videos from the event.

May Edochie spotted dancing with IK Ogbonna at Ini Edo's daughter's party. Credit: mayyuledochie/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Recently, she shared a fun moment between her and actor IK Ogbonna, who was also present to celebrate Ini's daughter on her birthday.

The highlight was a heartwarming video capturing May and Ogbonna's dance moves as they happily grooved to a song.

Sharing the video on her social media pages, May Edochie added in a caption,

"Dancing time. My next post will explain the reason for this dance."

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that May Edochie shared a heartwarming video from her meeting with the First Lady of Ebonyi state, Chief Mrs. Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka.

May, who stormed Ebonyi, paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady with her team, where they received a grand welcome.

May Edochie and IK Ogbonna show their dance moves at actress Ini Edo's daughter's fifth birthday celebration. Credit: mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul's estranged wife presented an invitation for her official Queen May Beauty Care brand launch in Abakaliki to the First Lady.

The video of May Edochie and IK Ogbonna dancing at Ini Edo's daughter party is below:

Reactions as May Edochie dances with IK Ogbonna

The video triggered thousands of reactions on May Edochie's Facebook page, with many throwing subtle shades at her ex-husband.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Awuzie Frankline commented:

"Kai .. Yul Edochie will be measuring the percentage of May closeness with him … Enjoy yourself Dear."

Glory Leinyuy said:

"Yul go unfollow this guy today."

Uzom Amaka commented:

"Queen may pls it's ur own turn to do dancAthon for us, if u like dance till ur legs break e no concern them. They go explain tire because no evidence."

Silfa Qwinn Halilu said:

"Yul will start beefing Ik now because of his dance with Queen May,"

Bling Danji reacted:

"Pls dos of u saying Yul will beef and unfollow ik bc of this. When was Ik Yul's level to talk about beef? Una carry guy were d act cinema movies go d compare with person were d act native doctor n deadd man movie Mtweeb... Carry go my queen."

Obi Akachukwu said:

"Achalugo. Anybody who wants you to die silently will die on your behalf. Chakam."

May Edochie reintroduces herself

Legit.ng also reported that May Edochie took to social media to reintroduce herself with stunning photos.

This was after her ex-husband’s wife, Judy Austin, updated her bio to include the renowned filmmaker’s name, Yul Edochie.

In her post, May shared images from her 2025 birthday photoshoot, accompanied by a caption that read:

"My name is Amb. May Yul-Edochie, an influencer, a serial brand ambassador, a serial entrepreneur."

Source: Legit.ng