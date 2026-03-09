Pete Edochie recently flooded his social media page with adorable pictures to mark his new age in 2026

The veteran Nollywood actor, nicknamed the Lion of Africa, clocked 79 years old on Saturday, March 7

His son Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May, and second wife, Judy Austin, also joined in the celebration amid messages from family, friends, and fans

It was a moment of celebration in the Edochie family as veteran actor Pete Edochie, aka the Lion of Africa, on Saturday, March 9, clocked 79 years old.

To make it memorable, Pete flooded his official Instagram page with several adorable birthday pictures and simply wrote in the caption, "79 today. Thanksgiving."

May Edochie and Judy Austin took to Pete's Instagram page to celebrate him as he clocks 79. Credit: mayyuledochie/peteedochie/judyaustin

One of his sons and actor ,Yul, also showered praise on his father, sharing a picture of him to celebrate him on his new age.

"Nwoke Ike. The Lion of Africa. The most handsome 79yr old man alive. Happy birthday Dad Chief Pete Edochie @peteedochie. Ebubedike. Wishing you many more beautiful years. May God lead you always. My man for life," Yul wrote in a message message.

May Edochie, Judy Austin celebrate Pete at 79

Like many celebrities and fans, Yul Edochie's estranged wife May, and his second wife, Judy Austin, took to their father-in-law’s Instagram page comment section to celebrate with him on his new age.

Reacting, May wrote,

"Happy birthday to the lion of Africa! May the good Lord continue to strengthen you."

Judy Austin, on her part, wrote,

"EBUBEDIKE The Lion of Africa!!!Happy birthday Daddy May God’s love and mercy continue to shine in your life Amen. We Love you sir."

A screenshot of May Edochie and Judy Austin's birthday message to Pete at 79 is below:

Judy Austin's birthday message to Yul's father Pete at 79 triggers reactions. Credit: peteedochie

Reactions trail Judy Austin's birthday message

While many gushed about May's message, Judy's comment on Pete's Instagram page, however, triggered reactions from social media users.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

oluchuckwu_eve said:

"@judyaustin1 hahahaha, so if you see your father you won't recognise him at all, desperate side chick."

she_loves_bozzwhife_ said:

"judyaustin1 you and shame na 5&6."

zinny_divaa reacted:

"@judyaustin1 . We love you MRS YUL EDOCHIE . Queen of all Queens . We hail."

conquered_1357 said:

"@judyaustin1 He has categorically stated that you will never be accepted as a wife in family, whether in life or in dead. His wife just recently confirmed this to your legally married husband Mr Emmanuel Obasi. Omo your shame wear me agbada. If desperation was a name it will be you juju ekwensu. The only woman in history who married a man without his family's knowledge and consent. Husband kidnapper/desperado."

