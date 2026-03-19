Pastor Eno Jerry, the wife of Pastor Jerry Eze, has celebrated her 19th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt message to her husband on social media

Pastor Eno released throwback pictures of herself with her beloved husband, the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD)

The couple, who are the leaders of Streams of Joy International, got married on March 17, 2007, and their union was blessed with two children, Samara and Jerry

The wife of NSPPD covener, Pastor Eno Jerry, has marked her 19th wedding anniversary with a lovely message to Pastor Jerry Eze, her husband.

Pastor Eno shared their throwback pictures on her verified Facebook page as she celebrated her union, which started on March 17, 2007.

Pastor Jerry Eze's wife celebrates their wedding anniversary on social media with a message to him. Photo Credit: Eno Jerry Page

Source: Facebook

Pastor Jerry Eze's wife's message to him

In a Facebook post on March 17, Pastor Eno gushed over Pastor Jerry, describing him as the love of her life, the king of her heart, and the man of her dreams.

Pastor Eno appreciated her husband for loving and pampering her the way he does. She expressed her love for him. In her words:

"WE ARE 19 YEARS TODAY.

"HAPPY 19TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US.

"To the Love of my life, I will love you forever.

"To the King of my heart, you own it forever!!

"And to the man of my dreams, I will keep dreaming of you forever.

"@realjerryeze I LOVE YOU FOREVER AND A DAY.

"Thank you for loving me and pampering me the way you do."

On the same day, she released a short, loved-up video of herself with Pastor Jerry

Pastor Eno Jerry celebrated her 19th wedding anniversary with a message for her husband. Photo Credit: Eno Jerry Page

Source: Facebook

See Eno Jerry's Facebook post below:

Netizens celebrate Jerry and wife's wedding anniversary

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Pastor Jerry Eze's wife's post below:

Kawira Murithi said:

"Somebody shout Fire.

"Nothing dies in my hands.

"Before I continue let me know if you are coming to Kasarani stadium in Kenya.

"ELOI ELOI.

"Happy anniversary."

Amaka Williams said:

"I tap in to this wedding anniversary to my own upcoming wedding. El roi has done it already, Amen."

Odjoji Henrietta said:

"That infectious laughter no be today oooooooo,e don teyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.

"19 years down, many more years in good health and soundmind to go.

"We love you both so much!"

Igwe Ude-umanta said:

"Papa be Chief that year o.

"Happy Marriage Anniversary. I wish you more blessings and bliss."

Idy Alfred said:

"Papa, your shakara no start today o back then you been get eye problem? Wetin you wear for eyes, please?"

Okonkwo Blessing said:

"Chai with this evidence I believe good marriage still exists. I will marry once and I will marry a good man.

"Happy anniversary mummy and daddy.

"God keep blessing ur union. Amen."

Pastor Jerry celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Jerry Eze had celebrated his 18th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt social media post.

Pastor Jerry complimented his spouse, noting that her physical or inner beauty continues to increase over time. He also toasted to “a hundred more years to come” in their home, proclaiming his wish for many more years of love and togetherness.

Pastor Eno Jerry excitedly celebrated the milestone of their 18th wedding anniversary, with lots of love and happiness shown through the use of emojis.

Source: Legit.ng