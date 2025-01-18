Days after gospel singer Mercy Chinwo filed a case against the boss of her former record label EeZee Conceptz, her younger colleague Judikay joined

Judikay had accused the record label owner Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, aka Eezee Tee, of diverting her money worth $264,000

She also shared some court documents to back up her claim, and it caused social media users to share their hot takes

Gospel singer Judith Kanayo-Opara, aka Judikay, has taken the boss of Eezee Conceptz, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, aka Eezee Tee, to court and accused him of stealing her $264k.

In the documents shared online, Judikay raised some issues in the report of the funds she was supposed to get within a stipulated period. She complained about several overlap months, altered reports, and the absence of some reports of her revenue while other artistes got theirs.

According to the report, Judikay's diverted funds for the past five years amounted to $264k. The gospel singer also filed a case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the case has begun at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

A blogger Olorisupergal obtained some of the documents which she shared online and was scrutinised by social media users.

Mercy Chinwo drags Eezee Conceptz to court

Legit.ng earlier reported that You Do This One crooner, Mercy Chinwo-Blessed, had dragged her former record label boss Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu to court and accused him of diverting $345k of her income.

This caused a buzz online as netizens pitted their tents with the Excess Love hitmaker and her former record label boss.

Judikay has released some hit songs over the years including Capable God, Omemma, Man of Galilee, and Idinma, among others. Her fan base has also grown across various social media platforms.

Reactions as Judikay drags Eezee Conceptz

Check out some of the reactions as Judikay accuses the boss of her former record label EeZee Conceptz of stealing her $264k below:

@buddizie:

"I said it. Yes they signed a contract. But that percentage that is their own, did you give it to them? You said they’re using God to sing. It’s the same God you’re using to cheat them."

@theanierobi:

"This kind money dey gospel music?"

@thee_bunmi:

"Onto pearson specter litt, I’m mike I will be your attorney."

abagbodi:

"This one na spiritual matter. They will have to go and settle the case spiritually."

@tessyedoba:

"Abegeee make una rest c'mon."

@enyia_elcarim7:

"Na wa o."

@yemisi_primeaxisrealty:

"But of course. That rejoinder he put out didn't deny the allegations levelled at him. He just tried to shift attention to what Mercy did wrong."

@omahs_exy:

"January just dey hot with dragging."

Mercy Chinwo's manager replies her

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Chinwo’s manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, has reacted to the scandal trailing him.

The music star had accused him of diverting her funds and took legal steps against him.

In a new development, Ezekiel shared his side of events while condemning Mercy Chinwo’s actions.

