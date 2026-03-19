Gospel singer Judikay opened up about a deeply personal and painful chapter in her life

She shared the emotional impact of multiple pregnancy losses she experienced in 2025.

Despite her public strength, she revealed the private grief that tested her faith and resilience

Nigerian gospel singer Judikay has shared a heartbreaking testimony about a deeply painful chapter in her life, revealing that she suffered a miscarriage for the sixth time in 2025.

In a heartfelt video, Judikay recounted how the ordeal began in February 2025, when she was over three months pregnant. What started as mild cramps and light spotting quickly escalated into something far more alarming.

Judikay reveals the trauma of losing six pregnancies within 12 months. Credit: @officialjudikay

Source: Instagram

“I thought it was normal, but then came blood, and it didn’t stop,” she said, describing the moment she realised something was terribly wrong.

Rushed to the hospital, Judikay was told she had lost the pregnancy and underwent a medical procedure following what doctors described as a missed miscarriage.

Despite the physical ordeal, she revealed that the emotional pain was even harder to bear.

“I thought I was okay, I cried, I shouted, and I told everyone ‘God gets the glory,’” she explained. “But in the silence of the night, I would wail and cry, ‘Jesus, where are you?’”

Judikay detailed the frightening progression of the day that changed everything.

She said that at first, the discomfort seemed minor. “I said, oh, okay, it was one of those things. And then, trickles of blood, I said, oh, okay, spotting… If you’re a woman who’s been pregnant before, you know what spotting refers to.

"The situation worsened as the bleeding became uncontrollable. “And then I had the odd trips to use the washboard. And then what I thought should be urine was blood. It didn’t stop. It kept on flowing,” she said, realising immediately that she had lost the baby.

The singer, who had already endured five previous pregnancy losses, described the experience as crushing. After being rushed to the hospital, doctors performed a D&C procedure to manage the missed miscarriage.

Even after returning home, Judikay said the grief persisted. “I thought I was okay afterwards… everyone who acts, God gets the glory of them,” she said.

Yet the quiet nights brought overwhelming sorrow. “But then in the silence of the night, I would experience pain that I could not express with words. I would wail and cry and say, Jesus, where are you?”

See her video below:

Netizens react to Judikay's lost pregnancies

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

veechi______ said:

"This testimony is going to build somebody’s faith🔥🔥🙌 Thank you for sharing mama❤️."

_godsmediagirl said:

"Have you seen the lord fail !!! No no no no no no no no !!! Have you seen the lord faillllllllll , have you seen the lord lose no no no!!! Whoosh 🥹🥹🥹."

waitingtowinning said:

"The silent battles of loss and waiting. I can truly relate. But God always proves himself time and time again. I experienced 11 miscarriages before I had my son and experienced another 3 miscarriages before the birth of my twins. When we stay with God, we will always come back with our victory song."

yadahworld said:

"Love and hugs to you mama. I’m sure you always turn out victorious!!! Sure because I know your God, and I know that you’re strong. So I’m watching this not out of pity, but very aware that you have your victory and testimony already. Love you ma @officialjudikay 😍😍."

gpsamz said:

"You do not lie You do not fail What is hard for you to do It doesn’t exist oh It can never ever exist!!!!!!❤️🔥 Love mama ❤️."

iampurityernest said:

"Oh my I heard again and my heart sank 🥹🥹 The same February that I thought my own was finished because I lost a Job and Mama was always there? Same same February that she showed up to pray with me every 12am on a prayer diet she put me on? Oh my God! Just how much strength did it take you… I’m in shock 😭😭😭😭 Mama you are strong and I’m excited to see the strength, hope and faith that will rise in many from this story 😭😭."

rhemaonuoha said:

"I remember this day like yesterday the prayers the ordeal or do I say I remember those days??? Mehn!!! God has really kept you! 🥹🥹🥹🥹 I am so grateful for your healing @officialjudikay."

eagle103_official said:

"Oh my God!!🥹 I’m sorry you had to go through all that Ma!😭 The lord is forever your strength! ❤️❤️❤️🫂🫂🫂."

Gospel singer Judikay opens up about losing 6 pregnancies in one year. Credit: @officialjudikay

Source: Instagram

Judikay joins Mercy Chinwo to drag EeZee Conceptz

Legit.ng earlier reported that Judikay took the boss of Eezee Conceptz, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, aka Eezee Tee, to court and accused him of stealing her $264k.

In the documents shared online, Judikay raised some issues in the report of the funds she was supposed to get within a stipulated period.

She complained about several overlapping months, altered reports, and the absence of some reports of her revenue, while other artists got theirs.

Source: Legit.ng