Shanko Rasheed's wife, Adeyemi Kafayat, finally reunited with her two children after weeks of separation following a painful family crisis

The emotional development came shortly after she publicly accused the Fuji singer of taking the children and blaming her for their son’s death during a hospital confrontation

Actress Biola Bayo confirmed the update, appreciating public support and the Lagos State Government for their role in resolving the situation and helping the mother regain custody

Adeyemi Kafayat, the estranged wife of Fuji singer Shanko Rasheed, has regained custody of her two children, weeks after the tragic death of her first child, Jamal.

The development came after a tense period in which Kafayat had been separated from her remaining children, who were in the custody of the singer.

Fuji star Shanko Rasheed's estranged wife Adeyemi Kafayat finally reunites with her two children after weeks of separation and public custody battle. Photo: biolabayo1/iam_shankorasheed

Source: Instagram

The news was confirmed late Wednesday night, March 18, through an Instagram post by actress Biola Adebayo.

In an earlier emotional interview on Biola Adebayo's YouTube show, Talk to B, Kafayat revealed that Shanko Rasheed had accused her of causing their son’s death and had stormed the hospital where he passed away.

She explained that she had not seen her remaining two children for over a week after her first child died and was unaware of their whereabouts during that period.

Biola Bayo later shared the joyous news online, expressing joy that the mother of three had finally reunited with her kids after the painful loss of her first child.

The Nollywood actress posted photos of Kafayat with her children, celebrating the victory for Kafayat and thanking those who supported her, including the Lagos State Government.

“Victory at last! Shanko’s wife has finally taken custody of her two children after the loss of her first child. All thanks to everyone that made this happen. Special thanks to @lagosdsva. We are very grateful,” Biola wrote.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Fans celebrate Shanko Rasheed's wife's victory

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@tyade_adewale said:

"Yes olorun Seun. I am so happy for her. Thank you so much Talk to B."

@shukrah_wuraolami commented:

"God pls make it easy for this woman to take care of this children."

@b_ayomide1 wrote:

"This is why Talk To B is different… real impact, real lives changed. I got goosebumps reading this. God is never asleep! Truly a testimony. Well-done Mum."

@queen_sapphire_gold reacted:

"Funniest tin sum men supported her offline, coz one bros was watching dis podcast beside me and d next tin he said is oloriburuku ni bobo shanko rasheed yen."

@bukola_kemi1 said:

"I pray that the lord will give her the strength and resources to care for the children. She doesn't look fine."

@anniky_luxury_ng commented:

"woww am so happy for her because the day I watched her video I crying like a baby I swear to almighty Allah but now alhamdullilah to hear this good new aunty Abiola God bless you nd ur family thank you for always share people feeling nd later make them happy God will reward you insha Allah rahmon you are doing well Mama take ur flower from me."

Shanko Rasheed's wife, a mother of three, regains custody of her kids from following public intervention and support from actress Biola Adebayo. Photo: biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

Shanko Rasheed thrills fans at Fuji Vibration 2025

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shanko Rasheed delivered a dramatic performance at Fuji Vibration 2025 in Lagos.

The event took place on Thursday, December 4, at Muri Okunola Park and featured top Fuji stars including KWAM 1, Saheed Osupa, and Abbass Obesere.

Shanko's energetic stage presence and dance moves stood out as the highlight of the night.

Source: Legit.ng