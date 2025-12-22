Portable has reacted to the viral video of Iyabo Ojo speaking about single mothers and how they have succeeded despite backlash

In the clip, Iyabo Ojo stated that single mothers are doing well in life and that men are chasing after them

Fans were divided over what Portable said about single mothers, as she reminded Iyabo Ojo that her daughter had recently gotten married

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has reacted to the video where Iyabo Ojo was praising single mothers.

The mother of two had praised single mothers, claiming that men are now after them as they have achieved a lot in life. She also stated that children of single mothers are now more successful.

Fans react to Portable's video as he drags Iyabo Ojo single mothers.

Reacting to the clip, Portable disagreed with the actress. He argued that men are simply after the money that single mothers are making.

Portable further told the movie star, whose son-in-law had a concert a few days ago, that married women are more successful than single mothers.

Portable taunts Iyabo Ojo with daughter's wedding

Not stopping there, Portable pointed out that Iyabo Ojo was encouraging people to become single mothers, despite her daughter recently getting married to a Tanzanian singer.

He questioned the actress about the kind of advice she was giving to women and warned that she should offer better guidance.

Portable's fans divided over his utterance about Iyabo Ojo.

According to the Zeh Nation boss, single mothers are heartbreakers, and men will only take money from them and sleep with them without intending to marry them.

He added that the money taken from single mothers would be used to care for married women at home.

Portable also inquired about the advice Iyabo Ojo was giving to young women who aspire to marry, suggesting that the actress might be encouraging them to leave their marriages after having one or two children.

Fans react to Portable's video directed at Iyabo Ojo

Fans were divided after hearing what Portable said. Many slammed him for his comments about women, while a few others questioned Iyabo Ojo about her views on single mothers.

Here is the Instagram video of Portable below:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Reactions have trailed The video made by the singer about Queen Mother. Many shared their take about his speech and also his look in the recording. Here are comments below:

@mofaitty135 stated:

"For your you sef nah man, if dem Dey call husband/man you go stand up."

@kunleadejonwo101 reacted:

"They are already preparing their own daughter how to join them to be single mother like them."

@mola_tosin wrote:

"For portable mind now his wives better pass single mothers."

@aladefemi17 commented:

"But this guy get wife na. As a woman, if your husband can look rough and unkept like this, then you have failed."

Portable's baby mama makes accusation

Legit.ng had reported that Honey Berry had made a video where she called out her estranged baby father.

According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant. She also stated that the singer was also beating his first wife Bewaji for taking sides with her. The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

