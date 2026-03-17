Izzy Ogbeide has continued to respond to backlash following her confession about being taken to Italy.

Fans criticised her parents, blaming them for allowing their daughter to travel on such a dangerous mission.

Her defense of her parents has sparked hot takes across social media as many suggested hashtags for her outcry

The controversial content creator, Izzy Ogbeide, has been trending after her outburst about her experiences in Italy, including having affairs with men.

Her confession ignited a debate about the role her parents played while she was growing up. Many blamed them for allowing her to be taken away at such a young age.

Reactions as Izzy Ogbeide defends dad amid backlash over child labour in Italy. Photo credit@izzyogbeide

Source: Instagram

Ogbeide defends her parents over backlash

Reacting to the backlash, Ogbeide explained that her father has apologised for his actions. She noted that at the time, it was a cultural practice to allow children to travel abroad in the hope that they would make their families proud.

The content creator emphasised that her parents never knew the kind of life she would face in Italy; allowing her to travel was their way of showing love.

Izzy Ogbeide shares more Italy experience

Izzy Ogbeide showed a pack of gloves with her, explaining that they were used for protection while in Italy.

She also shared that a friend named Promise called to remind her of details she had forgotten about the traumatic experience.

According to her, she changed her name and age upon arriving in Italy to conceal her identity.

Izzy Ogbeide's fans support her video about her parents amid backlash over child labour in Italy. Photo credit@izzyogbeide

Source: Instagram

She added that she plans to return to Italy to revisit the place she worked and promised to buy packs of gloves when she goes back.

Ogbeide acknowledged that some people blame her for not returning home despite what she endured. She warned that no female child should be forcefully taken or lured abroad under any circumstances.

The content creator urged her fans to create a hashtag to speak out against the inhuman experience and treatment of underage children abroad.

Here is her Instagram video below:

Reactions to Izzy Ogbeide's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the content creator about her experience being taken to Italy for child labor and having affairs with men. Fans applauded her courage to speak up and shared their hashtags. Here are the comments below:

@shwarz_001 commented:

"Chai! I'm very sorry, my dear."

@iameff4th reacted:

"Finally, a woman is speaking is out, not just a woman, a Benin woman with experience. That must change #Awareness #Savethegirlchild. This should be the hashtag. Let’s do it!.

@peace3504 shared:

"You can use this as a documentary video on Netflix."

@ aunty_chinonso wrote:

"You’re doing a great job Lizzy, for bringing an awareness!."

@sandyjosne shared:

"My dear am crying on all what you passed through and i pray total healing for you you are a strong woman for coming out to say this may you live long to eat the fruit of your labour IJN amen one love to you."

Radiogad claims he has watched Izzy's tape

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on-air personality, Radiogad, slammed IzzyOgbeide and warned her over her remarks about Verydarkman.

In a viral video, he criticised her tape, which he claimed he watched, as unimpressive and stated that she lacks the bedroom skills she often boasts of.

Source: Legit.ng