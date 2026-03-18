Lucky Udu has teased an upcoming interview with Papa Ajasco's comic colleague, actor Pa James

The media personality shared a short clip of himself and the veteran actor using his popular catchphrase, "How many of you remember Pa James?"

His new video came after the controversies that trailed his viral interview with Papa Ajasco actor, Abiodun Ayoyinka

Nollywood actor Kayode Olasehinde Ajirebi, popularly known as Pa James in the iconic 1990s–2000s TV comedy series Papa Ajasco and Company, is the latest celebrity to be featured on Lucky Udu's interview sessions.

In a video he shared on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, Lucky Udu teased an upcoming interview with Pa James, who was all smiles as he introduced himself.

Lucky Udu teases new interview with Pa James after viral interview with Papa Ajasco. Credit: luckyudu/papaajasco

Source: Instagram

In a caption, Lucky Udu wrote,

"Coming soon! I just found Pa james from papa Ajasco. How many of you remember Pa James? I just found him! Interview dropping soon on Lucky Udu Experience on YouTube! Who else do you want to see?"

Speculations trail Lucky Udu's interview with Pa James

The media personality's new video with Pa James follows his viral interview with Abiodun Ayoyinka, aka Papa Ajasco, who opened up about the challenges he faced despite achieving widespread fame for portraying the iconic character.

Papa Ajasco spoke about the limitations he experiences due to the trademark ownership of the famous character.

According to the actor, the character Papa Ajasco is legally registered by Wale Adenuga, the owner of the production company behind the popular comedy series, and he also opened up about his financial struggles.

Lucky Udu teases new interview episode with comic actor Pa James. Credit: luckyudu

Source: Instagram

See his Instagram video below:

Legit.ng also reported that Wale Adenuga responded to claims by Papa Ajasco that he is broke.

In a statement, Adenuga dismissed insinuations of neglect and described the narrative as “false and misleading,” while providing details about his relationship with the actor and the structure of their professional engagement.

Reactions trail Udu's video with Pa James

Lucky Udu's new video with Pa James has sparked speculations as social media users shared diverse comments. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

noah_adigun said:

"We never sort papa Ajasco finish, u don go find Pa James.. oga slow down na."

calabar_bridalhair_fascinators commented:

"They all made growing up worth it. Thank you for bringing them out."

lifeofomomummy said:

"Pa James has always been available on Yoruba movies."

tolulopetundeajiboye reacted:

"@luckyudu please do this interview without slandering Wale Adenuga, you will be surprised he is not doing so well himself. Times changed , people hardly watch sitcoms anymore."

mvpbymrsjay said:

"Thank you @luckyudu for fishing out these legends!!! Yesterday, it was Papa Ajaccio, today is Pa James, tomorrow should be for Miss Pepeye aka Pepisco and the day after should be for Boy Alnico."

Papa Ajasco pleads for donations

Legit.ng also reported that Papa Ajasco humbly requested donations for a new phone.

In a new video shared on Sunday, March 15, 2026, via Papa Ajasco and actress Liz Da Silva's Instagram pages, the actor shared his bank details to receive donations.

The caption of the video disclosed that Papa Ajasco needs a phone as the one used to create his Instagram page belonged to his daughter.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng