Zack Orji has opened up on the reason behind his support for President Bola Tinubu

The Nollywood actor, in a new video, shared how the president had shown love to the Igbos right from his tenure as Lagos state governor

Orji's latest statement puts him among popular celebrities who have publicly declared support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections

Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji has opened up on the reason for his support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid ahead of the 2027 elections.

Orji, who was a guest on the latest episode of the KAA Truth podcast, praised the president's competence in reforms and consistent inclusion of Igbo commissioners in his cabinet during his terms as governor in Lagos state.

Actor Zack Orji claims President Bola Tinubu is the most qualified presidential candidate. Credit: kaatruths/abat

Source: Instagram

According to the Nollywood actor, Tinubu is the most qualified of the presidential candidates. He revealed that the president's love for Igbos is the reason he and other people from the South East support his re-election bid. He dismissed the claims that Igbos only support their own.

“Among the presidential candidates, Tinubu is the most qualified. He has also shown love to the Igbos, which is why I and several Igbo people support him. From his days as governor of lagos state, he has always included an igbo person in his cabinet," Zack Orji said in a video.

Recall that Orji, who supported Tinubu in 2023, had shared personal gratitude for government-funded surgery recovery in 2024.

Zack Orji speaks on Tinubu's consistent inclusion of Igbo in his cabinet. Credit: abat

Source: Facebook

The video of Zack Orji speaking on why he supports Tinubu's re-election bid is below:

Full video from Zack Orji's interview is below:

Reactions trail Zack Orji's support for Tinubu

Reacting, some netizens dragged the actor, others shared contrary opinions about Orji's support for the president. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

marvis129 commented:

"See person wey we dey look up to for nollywood, you'll never be at peace sir. All of una dey mad."

realmrshina commented:

"I hope after Tinubu regime all my Igbo friends can stop calling Yoruba people chameleon. It’s now obvious that both tribe have the potential to betray their own people if the price is right."

DeeWestMoney reacted:

"Igbos and Yorubas are the same only the language separates them."

thopsaw commented:

"Zack Orji calling Tinubu ‘most qualified’ because he added one Igbo person to his cabinet? Inclusion isn’t tokenism. Nigeria deserves leadership built on competence, not crumbs of representation."

Real_me_Abdul reacted:

"The more people benefit quietly, the harder it becomes hard to speak loudly. It's difficult to fight a system that feeds you. Personal gains have outweighed collective responsibilities Everyone is trying to survive. Over time, survival strategy will begin to look like values."

Zack Orji opens up about his nationality

Legit.ng previously reported that Zack Orji made headlines over his revelation about his country of birth.

In a video from a podcast that surfaced online, the actor disclosed that he was born in Gabon, making him a citizen of the Central African country.

Zack Orji narrated that his dad was in a profession that involved frequent travel to different countries, which led to his birth in Gabon.

Source: Legit.ng