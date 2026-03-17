DJ Cuppy shared a series of throwback photos, admitting that she finally understands the strictness and "worry" her mother showed during her childhood

The tribute came at a time billionaire couple reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram after over 20 years of marriage

Femi Otedola also notably skipped Mother’s Day and Women’s Day shoutouts for Nana this year

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy has publicly celebrated her mother, Nana Otedola, with an emotional message.

Taking to social media, the entertainer shared a collection of throwback and recent photos of herself and her mother, capturing moments from different stages of their lives.

In her post, Cuppy admitted that a single day is not enough to celebrate her mother, adding that her understanding of motherhood has deepened as she has grown older.

Femi Otedola and Nana are reportedly no longer following each other on their respective platforms. Photos: DJ Cuppy.

Source: Instagram

Opening up in a reflective tone, the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola explained how many things she did not understand while growing up have now become clearer.

According to her, she has come to appreciate the depth of her mother’s love, especially the sacrifices and protective instincts she once questioned.

“The older I get, the more my mum starts to make sense,” she wrote.

Cuppy went on to recall how her mother constantly looked out for her, worried about her well-being, and always wanted the best for her, even during moments when she did not fully understand those intentions.

Looking back now, the entertainer said she realises that every action was rooted in love.

“I am just feeling really grateful for my mum and everything she continues to do for me. I love you, deep Mama,” she added.

Cuppy’s message came at a time when discussions about her parents’ relationship have been making rounds online.

Recent observations by social media users suggest that her parents may be going through a rough patch, as neither follows the other on Instagram.

Speculation about a possible split became rife after Femi Otedola did not publicly celebrate his wife during Mother’s Day and Women’s Day, instead choosing to honour other women in his life.

Read her post below:

Reactions trail DJ Cuppy's message to mum Nana

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@kmoney_5050 stated:

"Cuppy your mother is very very smart and funny cos she is a comedian lol"

@oreoluwayomi wrote:

"OUR PRECIOUS MOTHER BUT I ALWAYS CALL HER MY WHOLE WORLD MA EVERYDAY IS MY MOTHER'S DAY ALL BECAUSE OF YOU MA THANKS FOR EVERYTHING I REALLY LOVE YOU FOR LIFE MA"

@iam_dgreatman101 stated:

"Happy birthday mummy. Age gracefully"

DJ Cuppy admits that she finally understands the strictness her mother, Nana, showed during her childhood. Photo: DJ Cuppy.

Source: Twitter

Femi Otedola reacts to marriage crisis rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Otedola has reacted amid rumours about his marriage to Nana.

The speculation began after social media users noticed that the couple no longer followed each other on their respective platforms.

Amid the growing conversation, Otedola appeared to respond in his own subtle way. Rather than issuing a statement, the billionaire shared a video of himself enjoying a vacation in the Maldives.

Source: Legit.ng