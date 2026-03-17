Seun Kuti has called on the federal government to make laws that will send pastors claiming to perform miracles to prison if they cannot prove their claims under medical supervision

Seun stated that any pastor who says they can perform miracles must demonstrate it at Lagos University Teaching Hospital on multiple people in controlled conditions

The Afrobeat singer suggested a 50-year prison sentence for any pastor unable to prove their miracle claims, saying such pastors are deceiving people with fake acts

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has come hard for pastors who claim to perform miracles, stating that many of them are deceiving people with fake acts.

He insisted that such claims should not be taken lightly and called on the federal government to step in with strict laws that will regulate religious leaders making such pronouncements.

Seun Kuti says pastors claiming to perform miracles should be sentenced to 50 years if they cannot prove it at a hospital. Photo: bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti explained that any pastor who says they can perform miracles must be able to prove it under medical supervision.

The afrobeats singer suggested that institutions like the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) should be the place where such claims are tested, emphasising that miracles must be demonstrable and repeatable before they can be accepted.

In the video circulating on social media, Seun Kuti said:

“A law should be made to ensure that no one is allowed to perform miracles, and anyone caught claiming to perform a miracle should be sent to jail. The only exception would be if the miracle can be proven at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).”

Seun Kuti went further to say that pastors should be asked to perform miracles on multiple people in a controlled environment, giving examples such as restoring sight to someone who has no eyeballs at all.

“They should perform the miracle for ten people at LUTH. I do not want to hear about fake miracles, because your God can do all things. If you cannot perform the miracle, you should be held accountable.”

The singer concluded that stiff punishment should follow anyone who fails to prove their claims.

“If a person is unable to perform the miracle, they should be sentenced to fifty years in prison.”

Watch Seun Kuti's video below:

Nigerians react to Seun Kuti's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@the_benjaminuwa said:

"Is he saying Miracles aren't real and He has never experienced one. Or He doesn't just like pastors. Miracles are real, and anyone who believes in Jesus can work miracles too, to the Glory of God for sure!"

@EmagnetTim commented:

"They shouldn't ban them. We will have to do it like the time of Elijah and the prophets of Baal. If you call on your God and he doesn't send down fire like you claim, prison straight!!"

@_olamidebakare wrote:

"Oga if it pains you so much why not establish your own una too like to Dey carry Christianity issues for head too much but won't do same for other religions like they don't do theirs"

@_divix_18 reacted:

"The people not agreeing with him here , where were you when Pastor Chris couldn't heal that guy with keloid growth all over his neck."

@Rockfada_A said:

"This one ma mumu! You calling on the biggest criminals in the nation to ban pastors! He go call himself activist but they call on criminals to do justice to those wey Dey run package wey no affect am"

Seun Kuti calls for strict laws forcing pastors to prove miracle claims under medical supervision or go to prison. Photo: bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti, VDM visit Fela's grave after Wizkid clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid's fans expressed outrage after pictures showing Seun Kuti and VeryDarkMan at Fela Kuti's graveside surfaced online.

The visit came weeks after both men had clashed with Wizkid online over what they described as disrespect to the late Afrobeat legend, Fela. In the images, Seun Kuti was seen pouring libation while both men knelt beside the grave.

Some Wizkid fans questioned whether Fela should be worshipped or have libation poured at his grave. Others claimed the pictures proved that VeryDarkMan's earlier attack on Wizkid was planned.

Source: Legit.ng