The gospel music industry has been thrown into mourning for the second time in March

This comes as reports of the passing of renowned gospel minister and evangelist, Toun Soetan, surfaced online

Her demise has stirred emotional reactions from fans and social media users, with many penning tributes

The Nigerian Christian community and the gospel music industry have been thrown into mourning following the passing of renowned gospel minister and evangelist, Toun Soetan.

The news was announced by the family on social media on Friday, March 13, the same day she was reported to have passed away.

News of gospel singer Toun Soetan's death goes viral on social media. Credit: tounsoetan

Source: Instagram

The post featured a poster of her image and a note which read:

“This is to announce the home calling of our loving mother, Evangelist Rachel Olatoun Soetan. This call to glory occurred this morning, Friday, 13 March 2026. Let us all commiserate with Daddy Soetan and the entire family.”

Details about the circumstances of her death were not immediately disclosed by the family.

Soetan was an evangelist and worship leader whose ministry spanned several decades. She was popular for songs such as ‘Iye Ree,’ ‘Gbe Jesus Ga,’ and ‘Train Up Your Child.

She is survived by her husband and family. Further details about funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family.

Her death comes after the gospel music industry lost Taiwo Adegbodu, one-half of the renowned Adegbodu Twins.

News of his demise surfaced on Sunday, March 1, 2026, after his twin brother and music partner, Kehinde Adegbodu, took to social media to announce the heartbreaking news.

Nigerians pen emotional tribute to late gospel singer Toun Soetan. Credit: tounsoetan

Source: Instagram

Fans mourn Toun Soetan

Legit.ng compiled some of the emotional tributes, read them below:

Elijah Egberongbe commented:

"God is calling is people back home,let watch our ways it could be our turn tomorrow."

Evang Opeyemi Akinniyi reacted:

"Why now it was through her song ministration I received the Holy Ghost baptism when she came to ikire in the year 2000 at Jesus family chapel ikire since then my life does not the same. Mummy Toun Soetan may your soul rest in peace."

Adegoke Joseph

Lord have mercy, you have fought a good fight of faith, crown of glory awaiting you, I could vividly remember in the middle eighties, your music albums and that of mama Funmi Aragbaye,mama Bola Are were the best Christian songs then.rest on."

Daniel Akinola commented:

"Children of this time may not know her, Toun Soetan ,Gbemi Olaleye , Dupe Solana etc are great singers then."

Toyin Meleki reacted:

"That Prophet was right then...that predicted a male and female gospel singer..sad..this is a very big loss..RIP to the legend."

Omije Ojumi's daughter delivers emotional tribute to late mom

Legit.ng recalls reporting that during the burial event, Jomiloju, daughter of the late singer, described her mother as a strong and virtuous woman who carried the weight of the family alone.

She explained that Omije Ojumi's greatest wish was to raise disciplined and responsible children who would not repeat the mistakes she believed she made in her marriage.

In her tribute, Jomiloju promised to continue her mother's legacy by caring for her younger brother, William, and guiding him to become the prayerful and responsible man their mother always hoped he would be

Source: Legit.ng