Yul Edochie visited the sprawling Cubana Millennium City site to discuss "a few matters" with the billionaire mogul, leading to a surprise announcement

According to the actor, Obi Cubana turned to his staff and made a specific vow regarding Yul’s future ownership within the luxury estate

Yul showered praises on the businessman, labeling him a "big asset" to the Igbo people and a leader who silently builds men without seeking public applause

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has opened up about a recent encounter with billionaire businessman Obi Cubana, sharing what he described as an unexpected and generous declaration.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor revealed that he had visited Cubana Millennium City, a real estate project located in Asaba, where he met with the businessman to discuss undisclosed matters.

Yul Edochie visits the sprawling Cubana Millennium City site to discuss with Obi Cubana. Photos: Yul Edochie/Obi Cubana.

Source: Instagram

According to Yul, the meeting went smoothly, but what happened afterward left a lasting impression on him.

In his post, the actor recounted that shortly after their discussion, Obi Cubana reportedly made a statement to members of his team.

The actor claimed the businessman declared that he would one day own a house within the Cubana Millennium City.

“Yul will own a house here,” he quoted Cubana as saying.

The statement, according to the actor, came unexpectedly and without prior arrangement, making the moment even more remarkable.

Yul used the opportunity to highlight what he described as Obi Cubana’s long-standing culture of supporting others.

He noted that the businessman has been making similar gestures to people for years, often without seeking public attention.

Describing him as a “true Igbo king and leader,” Yul commended Cubana for investing in people and helping them build their futures.

“Obi Cubana is a big asset to Ndi Igbo… A man who has built many men and keeps building,” he wrote.

The actor further expressed gratitude, offering prayers for the businessman and wishing him continued success.

Read the post here:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@holylambfilms noted:

"@obi_cubana person Dey praise you, yet you no fit comment to show appreciation.."

@aba_di_daniel shared:

"He said you will owe a house here doesn’t mean he gave you house. Work hard and patronize him. Ofcourse you can owe a house there with your money. No be Cho Cho them Dey take give person house."

@omalicha_nedu wrote:

"U want @obi_cubana to build house with his hard earned money and gift it to you as who? Abeg leave Boss Obi alone o. Save money wey you go use buy house, no de find free house from your fellow man."

Yul Edochie showers praises on the businessman, labeling him a "big asset" to the Igbo people. Photos: Yul Edochie.

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie speaks about May's children

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie addressed claims that he was not on good terms with his children, with May, revealing that he has a cordial relationship with them.

He also revealed he doesn't post his children with May on social media because there is a court order barring him from doing so due to his ongoing divorce case with May.

"The fact of the matter is that I'm still in contact with my children and I still send my son money through their mother," he said in part.

Source: Legit.ng