Nigerian singer Davido’s aide Isreal DMW made an unexpected announcement online

This was after the entertainment hypman shared details of what he had experienced on Elon Musk’s X

A few days after that, Israel shared the outcome of his restlessness about the text app, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Davido’s aide Isreal DMW has expressed gratitude after his online image was restored, following action taken against a fake Twitter account impersonating him.

Days earlier, Isreal had raised an alarm over an impersonator who was using a verified Twitter page to post misleading content.

Israel DMW opens up on Elon Musk’s unexpected online gesture. Credit: @isrealdmw, @elommusk

Source: Instagram

He shared a screenshot of one of the tweets and urged Nigerians to report the account before it damaged his reputation.

Giving an update, Isreal revealed that the impersonator’s account has now been suspended. He appreciated Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, for the swift intervention that helped protect his name.

“Thank you, Twitter. I no just get body wey dem go beat like this,” Israel wrote, showing relief that the issue had been resolved.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isreal DMW ignited a heated online debate with separate pictures of two Nigerian traditional rulers.

Isreal DMW recently shared pictures of the Oba of Benin, Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II, and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan, with President Bola Tinubu.

The photo collage shared by Isreal seemingly compared President Tinubu’s posture when he met with the Benin monarch to his composure when he met with the Ooni of Ife.

Davido’s aide in a caption of the picture also hailed the Oba of Benin, writing,

"'Oba Ghato Kpere' — meaning 'Long may you reign, our King' in English."

It would be recalled that the Ooni of Ife was one of the prominent figures, like Davido and the Adelekes family, who paid a visit to President Tinubu at his Lagos residence during the Sallah celebration.

Israel DMW narrates how Elon Musk reshaped his online story. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

How netizens reacted to Israel DMW's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

otter.7877269 said:

"Deep down you know say nobody fit try am 30BG bigger than them."

uniben_connect said:

"Dem beat am like who carry ballot box 😂."

tochi_lifestyle said:

"Your PR strategy na top notch 😂😂."

official_ijoba_deji_sneh said:

"30BG timberland is bigger than."

uzodinmalastborn1 said:

"Juju you done sabi this thing ooo😂😂."

opa_aje_jerry said:

"Make dem jump first dem go feel am. 30BG screen guard."

sjag.o said:

"Nobody fit touch us 😂 dem dey crazy 🤪 😂we no be FC."

oluwasmart_ajuwa said:

"I remember brother lanre beating whey he chop when he want to steal ballon box😂😂😂😂."

Why Isreal DMW slammed Tunde Ednut

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Isreal DMW lambasted Tunde Ednut for his remarks about his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

Tunde had stated that Isreal and his ex-wife Sheila might likely reunite and that it was best not to interfere in husband-and-wife issues.

Reacting to the post, Isreal inquired if the blogger was nuts despite voicing how he was badly treated by his in-laws.

Source: Legit.ng