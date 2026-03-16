Controversial singer Portable has made an emotional public appeal to music producer Don Jazzy, asking for help with financial difficulties linked to streaming revenue

The artist complained that his monthly earnings are very low because streams from Nigerian audiences are valued far less by the platform, despite his music's global reach

Fans have reacted with scepticism, reminding Portable of past incidents where he publicly criticised industry figures who had previously helped him, including Olamide Baddo

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has publicly appealed to Mavins Records boss Don Jazzy for help with his financial struggles.

The plea came in a video shared on Instagram, where Portable explained that his monthly revenue from Apple Music was too low, despite his songs being streamed widely.

Portable publicly appeals to Don Jazzy for help after revealing that Apple Music pays him very little for streams from Nigeria. Photo: portablebaeby/donjazzy

Source: Instagram

He said the issue was that streams from Nigerian listeners were valued less, leaving him frustrated and in need of guidance.

Portable narrated that he was in pain because the money he received from Apple Music was not enough compared to the effort he put into his craft.

He asked his fans to join him in begging Don Jazzy to step in and show him the way forward.

In the video, the Zazu crooner said:

“I’m in pain. The revenue Apple Music pays me every month is very low. They say streams from Nigerian audiences don’t generate high revenue. Please help me beg Don Jazzy to guide me and show me the way.”

The emotional tone of his request quickly stirred reactions online.

Many Nigerians speculated that the move could later expose Don Jazzy to public criticism, as Portable has previously turned against stars who once supported him.

They recalled how he had earlier clashed with YBNL boss Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Baddo, and other big names in the music industry after initially praising them for helping him.

Watch Portable's video below:

Fans react to Portable's plea

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@9jaintelligence said:

"Wey you go later con Drag am after dem show you way finish say na half way dem Show you no be the Full way, say na you figure out the remaining one by yourself Abi no be D same Portable again."

@izzyflowfilmz commented:

"Where bro spoil the talk na I'm bigger than all the artists in Nigeria. How Mavin one show you way when you are bigger than his artist including Rema Bobo leave this guy he's just catching cruise ni jare."

@stevecute01 wrote:

"You even rich pass Don Jazzy, but I wonder why na him wan help you, after helping you, you will still insult him."

@LyfAcrosBorders reacted:

"Portable has talent, but Apple Music won't pay for attitude. Streams come from people—if he wants real revenue, he needs to respect his audience, improve his brand, and show consistency. Behavior sells as much as music."

@ToheebAyomide2 said:

"Make them show you the way make you disrespect them after, the same way you did Olamide badoo."

Portable cries out over low Apple Music earnings and urges fans to beg Don Jazzy to show him the way forward. Photo: portablebaeby/donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Portable attacks Olamide over blacklist claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable lashed out at Olamide and some top music industry figures over claims that he has been blacklisted.

The outburst followed comments by popular influencer Tunde Perry, who alleged that a meeting was held where some industry executives decided to cut ties with Portable over repeated misconduct.

In a video response, Portable dismissed the claims and warned those behind the alleged blacklist, insisting that he does not rely on any executive to succeed.

Source: Legit.ng