Samklef reacted hours after Crayon accused Don Jazzy of owing him unpaid royalties and being responsible for his mother's death

The music producer alleged that since Don Jazzy linked up with VeryDarkMan, his signed artists' careers have taken a downturn and questioned if it was karma

Samklef also referenced an old post by Wande Coal directed at Don Jazzy, suggesting there's a pattern with artists who leave the label

Prominent Nigerian producer and recording artist Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has reacted after singer Crayon publicly called out his former boss, Don Jazzy, and his record label, Mavin Records.

Legit.ng recently reported that Crayon, born Charles Chibueze Chukwu, accused the music executive of withholding royalties and linked him to personal tragedy, sparking heated reactions across the industry.

Producer Samklef reacts to Crayon calling out Don Jazzy over unpaid royalties, references old Wande Coal post about music executive. Photo: samklef/crayonthis/donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Crayon, who joined Mavin Records in 2019, posted a series of tweets that were later deleted. In those posts, he alleged that Don Jazzy owed him unpaid royalties and claimed the label collected $200 million without giving him any share.

He further accused the producer of stealing his shine, being responsible for his mother’s death, and said the delayed payments were a deliberate attempt to destroy him. The singer prayed for divine punishment and vowed to bring the label down.

Samklef weighed in on the matter, linking Crayon’s outburst to Don Jazzy’s recent association with social media activist VeryDarkMan.

Producer Samklef alleges something is not right with Mavin Records after Crayon's explosive allegations against Don Jazzy surface online. Photo: samklef/crayonthis/donjazzy

Source: Instagram

According to him, since the connection between the record label boss and the Ratel president, Mavin artists have struggled to maintain momentum in their careers.

He questioned whether the situation was a case of karma, pointing out that Ayra Starr appeared stressed in her latest video.

Samklef wrote:

“I tell una say jazzy go cast soon! Dem don see donjazzy finish crayon even call am him boy chai! Ever since donjazzy meet very dark man all the signed artist no gree blow. Ayrastar look stressed in her last video. Something is not right could this be karma? E remain 1 person wey donjazzy chop him eye an na that one I wan talk about gan! Gan! And who notice say once any artist leave am …………hmhhhhmmmm.”

Read Samklef's post below:

In another post, Samklef reminded fans of a past incident involving Wande Coal.

He referenced a tweet from November 2013 where the former Mavin star had openly challenged Don Jazzy, suggesting that there's a pattern with artists who leave the record label.

Samklef wrote:

“Remember wande coal once posted this. But una blind for Nigeria.”

Check out Wande Coal's post referenced by Samklef below:

Samklef claims ownership of Wizkid's Superstar tracks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Samklef declared ownership of six tracks from Wizkid's debut album Superstar.

The project, released on June 12, 2011, under Empire Mates Entertainment (EME), featured contributions from several producers. Samklef claimed that the album was recorded in his studio without the recording costs being settled.

He explained that no formal contract was signed during production and is now preparing to reopen discussions with Banky W regarding ownership of the masters. He stated that he owns six tracks because Banky W didn't pay for the studio sessions.

Source: Legit.ng