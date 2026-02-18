Influencer Tunde Perry alleged that top music heads held a meeting to banish Portable from the industry circles due to "gross misconduct"

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has lashed out at his senior colleague Olamide and some top music industry figures over claims that he has been blacklisted.

The outburst followed comments by popular influencer Tunde Perry, who alleged that a meeting was held where some industry executives decided to cut ties with Portable over what he described as repeated misconduct.

According to Perry, the singer’s behaviour had not only affected his own career but also made some industry figures more cautious about supporting new artists.

Reports suggest that Olamide is now hesitant to help new artists after his experience with Portable. Photos: Olamide/Portable.

Perry also claimed that Olamide had become more sceptical about assisting rising talents after his experience with Portable.

The rapper had earlier helped the singer gain national attention through the hit track “Zazu Zeh,” which marked Portable’s breakthrough into mainstream music.

However, the influencer alleged that Portable later turned against those who supported him, leading to strained relationships within the industry.

Portable chides Olamide over viral claims

In a video shared on social media, Portable responded with strong words, dismissing the claims and warning those he believes are behind the alleged blacklist.

The singer insisted that he does not rely on any executive or industry figure to succeed, saying his fans alone are enough to keep him relevant.

He stated:

“I am bigger than them. Who are those who want to blacklist? Are you guys my fans or my God? Are you feeding me? I have my own fans.”

Portable also addressed the claim that Olamide was involved, telling the rapper to avoid any confrontation.

“Olamide, don’t mess with me. If you mess with me, I will return the energy. Stay on your own lane,” he said.

He further argued that assistance from industry figures should not come with pressure or expectations.

According to him, several people have helped him in the past without making demands or using the help against him.

Portable maintained that he is now a bigger figure than the promoters and artists who allegedly tried to blacklist him.

The singer expressed confidence in his fan base, saying their support is all he needs to keep pushing his career forward.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@EyinadeHadedayo stated:

"Portable really said ‘let’s settle this on the mic’ Olamide and Tunde Perry have officially been called out — the streets and charts are watching!"

@Autojhey noted:

"This one go just dey create scenarios for hin head Something wey no happen"

@_TheRealDuke_ wrote:

"Shey na only me see this one abi na eye dey pain me… una no see as portable fresh"

Portable slams Olamide, boasting that his massive fanbase makes him more powerful than any promoter. Photos: Portable.

