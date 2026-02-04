Controversial singer Portable sparked concerns online with a recent Instagram post

He shared a photo of himself on drip, accompanied by a heartfelt message crying out to God

Fans have reacted with worry and support, as they pointed out the singer’s different antics

Controversial singer Portable has left fans worried after a deeply emotional post on his Instagram page.

The singer, who has faced a challenging year, shared a photo of himself “on drip,” capturing a vulnerable side rarely seen by the public.

In the caption, Portable wrote a heartfelt plea: “God bring me back to life.”

Fans quickly flooded the comments, expressing concern and support for the star.

Many urged him to take care of his health and reach out to loved ones during this difficult time.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable acquired a brand-new 2025 Land Cruiser worth millions of naira days after regaining freedom from police custody.

The musician, who has remained in the spotlight since the beginning of the year, unveiled the luxury vehicle on social media, presenting it as proof of his resilience following his recent ordeal.

Portable shared a video of the car alongside a screenshot of his conversation with the automobile company, using the moment to express confidence that his success is guided by divine favour.

The acquisition comes shortly after his release from detention, which followed a dispute with his baby mama, Ashabi Simple.

Their public altercation led to his arrest, court appearance, and several viral clips showing him in tears while being addressed by police officers.

The singer’s troubles began when Ashabi reported him to the authorities, which led to a chain of events that drew public attention.

Portable was later released after meeting bail conditions and returned to his neighbourhood, where residents welcomed him warmly.

In one of the videos circulating online, he referred to a supporter as his boss while locals gave him a new name, Innocentee, insisting that he had been wrongly accused.

Despite the controversy surrounding his arrest and court case, Portable has continued to project confidence in his journey.

His latest purchase of the Land Cruiser has been presented as a symbol of triumph, with the artist emphasising that his achievements are inspired by his belief in divine guidance.

Netizens react to Portable's health

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

boldbloger said:

"Wahala no too much see boxer like Like Pillow case 😂."

jah_quennie said:

"Na different style Dey my husband hand 😂."

ajskinbeauty said:

"Get well soon elisabeti Joyce 😂nothing do you werey olorin 😁🤣."

monimons__jewelries said:

"Get well soon Dr zeeh 🙌🙌."

itsme_otunba said:

"😂😂😂 habibu you better stand up."

zzhey said:

"Skepta has a song with this bro."

djaketzofficial said:

"Nothing go do you my brother ❤️❤️."

Portable claims he's bigger than other Nigerian artists

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable ignited discussion online with a bold declaration about his place in the music industry amid the ongoing feud between Wizkid and Seun Kuti.

In a viral video, the Zazu crooner compared himself to Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and insisted that no artist in Nigeria is bigger than him.

He dismissed claims of superiority from other musicians, saying that he's the newborn Fela.

Many fans believe his comments were a subtle jab linked to the ongoing debate involving Seun Kuti, Wizkid, and members of Wizkid FC.

