Nollywood actor Francis Odega says his catchphrase “Gerara here” went viral and caught the attention of rapper Olamide

Olamide reportedly paid him in dollars to use his voice and lines in a Lil Kesh song

The viral moment opened doors for endorsements and international recognition for Odega

Nollywood actor Francis Odega has revealed how his iconic catchphrase “Gerara here” not only went viral but also earned him a payment from Nigerian rapper Olamide.

Speaking on the Where Is The Lie podcast, Odega explained that Olamide reached out to him before using his voice and lines in a song by Lil Kesh. At the time, Odega was in South Africa when he received the request.

The story of Francis Odega’s viral ‘Gerara Here’ deal with Olamide. Credit: @realfrancisodega, @olamide

Source: Instagram

“Olamide called me and he paid me in dollar for him to use my voice and line ‘Gerara here’ and ‘You don’t know nothing’ in Lil Kesh’s song. I said YES,” Odega said.

The actor added that the viral moment brought widespread attention.

“Who no call me when ‘Gerara here’ was trending, even Bracket Yori Yori. Even Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent reposted me,” he said.

Odega noted that the popularity of the catchphrase opened doors to numerous opportunities, including brand endorsements.

He served as an Etisalat ambassador for three years and also featured in DStv adverts during his time in South Africa.

The viral tagline, Odega said, remains one of the highlights of his career, bridging Nollywood, music, and international recognition.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Francis Odega expressed concern over the current state of Nollywood, stating that the quality of movies has dropped compared to the past.

He made the remarks during his recent episode of the Where Is The Lie podcast, where he reflected on his long career and the changes he has witnessed in the movie industry.

Francis Odega explained that films produced during his era were more memorable and impactful, unlike many of the movies being released today, which he said are lacking in quality.

“Back then, one script would give us one unforgettable movie. But now, one script can give you seven bad movies, and that’s not right. Nollywood back then, is far better than the Nollywood of today,” he said.

The actor went further to explain his role in the early days of Nollywood, stating that he was among those who laid the foundation before the industry became widely recognised.

“I was among of the people who made Nollywood. When we started, Nollywood was just a phenomenon. Our organisation used to be called Nigerian Actors Guild, NAG, before we later changed it to Actors’ Guild Of Nigeria, AGN,” he explained.

He added that Nollywood only came into existence after those early efforts, noting that he has been active in the movie industry for three decades.

“I am one of the pioneers of Nollywood. I have been in the movie industry for 30 years,” Odega stated.

Francis Odega on the unexpected contract behind Olamide’s hit phrase. Photo: realfrancisodega

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afolayan defends Anikulapo Series 2

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan responded to critics of his latest film, Anikulapo Series 2: The Ghoul Awakens.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on 10 February 2026, the actor addressed both those who have judged the series too quickly and those who love it.

He explained that his films are made for viewers who appreciate deeper storytelling and intellectual engagement, noting that not all viewers will understand or enjoy his work.

Source: Legit.ng