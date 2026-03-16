Mavin former signee, Crayon, recently dropped a series of tweets in a social media outburst

He called out several individuals while referencing a few industry heavyweights, including Don Jazzy

His outburst comes following his exit from Mavin music label, stirring speculations from Nigerian netizens

The music industry might be in for another drama after singer and songwriter Charles Chibueze Chukwu, popularly known as Crayon, in a series of explosive tweets via his X handle, mentioned Mavin founder Don Jazzy and Chief Operating Officer Tega Oghenejobo, among others.

In one of the tweets, which was a confusing mix of camaraderie and aggression, Crayon boldly declared:

Singer Crayon hints at exit from Don Jazzy's Mavin music label. Credit: crayonthis/donjazzy

Source: Instagram

“Don jazzy na my boy!!!!!! Una dey maddddd!!?? Shayennnnn sharayyyyyy333."

In another tweet, Crayon wrote, “Tega highest criminal!!!!!!!!!," with netizens suggesting he was referencing the Mavin COO.

The Lagos-born artiste, who was signed to Blowtime Entertainment, an imprint of Mavin Records, in May 2019, also declared: “Mavin is going down!!!!!!” after which he called out one of the label’s biggest stars, saying, “Rema for the next 100 years no feature." "You stole my star from me. Yeah I took tha shiiiiii backkkkk hoeeeeerrrr!!!!! Snakkkkkkkeeeeeesssssssss," he also tweeted.

The tweets have, however, since been deleted, making it unclear whether his X account was compromised.

Crayon hints at exit from Mavin

The singer hinted at his exit from Mavin label by sharing details for Olodum Entertainment. He also shared a new email address for bookings: Bookings@olodument.co.uk.

Also, his newly released song ‘Baami‘ is hosted under Olodum Entertainment imprint.

As of the time this report was published, Mavin and its executives have yet to respond to the outburst.

A screenshot of Crayon's tweets making waves on social media is below:

Singer Crayon deletes tweets calling out Don Jazzy, Rema, others. Credit: crayonthis

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Crayon's outburst

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as social media users took sides. Read the comments below:

chyddo reacted:

"Because of the love for another, don’t diminish the pain of the other. May he heal from whatever burden he carries."

lingeriebytemmy said:

"Everyone is going through a lot."

iamchikeagada commented:

"This young man is grieving. I think he need help and support. I pray that the entire Mavin team and the Don do not take it personal."

b_uniqu.e said:

"He should express himself pls. Only him knows what his eyes have seen. There’s a lot going on with record labels that most people don’t know."

Samklef said

"I tell una say jazzy go cast soon! Dem don see donjazzy finish crayon even call am him boy chai! Ever since donjazzy meet very dark man all the signed artist no gree blow. Ayrastar look stressed in her last video. Something is not right could this be karma? E remain 1 person wey donjazzy chop him eye an na that one I wan talk about gan! Gan! And who notice say once any artist leave am …………hmhhhhmmmm."

Crayon's reaction at his mother's burial trends

Legit.ng reported that in his touching tribute, the singer said his mother was everything to him, as she carried the burden of the family without complaints.

In the video, he was seen standing in front of his mother’s coffin, looking at her. During his speech, people tried to comfort him, but he continued and insisted that he knew what he was saying.

Source: Legit.ng