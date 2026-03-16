Reconciliation rumours have trailed Segun Ogungbe and Wunmi Ajiboye’s relationship following their recent reunion on a movie project

A series of videos showing how the former couple arrived at their movie premiere has also emerged online

Recall that in 2024, Wunmi and Ogungbe confirmed they were no longer together amid rumours after the breakup

Former Nollywood couple Segun Ogungbe and Wunmi Ajiboye have reunited for their new movie production title, Irete, with the premiere taking place on Sunday, March 15, 2026, in Lagos.

The event was attended by popular faces in Nollywood, including Sola Sobowale, Femi Adebayo and Itele The Icon.

Former Nollywood couple Segun Ogungbe and Wunmi Ajiboye reunite for movie premiere. Credit: segunogungbe/wunmiajiboye

Source: Instagram

However, the highlight from the event was Wunmi and Ogungbe’s support for each other, which has sparked reconciliation rumours on social media.

In a heartwarming video from the premiere, the former couple arrived at the event in grand style.

While Segun rode a horse, Wunmi walked beside him holding on to the horse’s rope halter.

Their reunion comes after they confirmed their split in different videos in 2024. Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wunmi lashed out at people bullying her over her failed relationship with Ogungbe, claiming they had never been married.

She also denied being involved in an extramarital affair with MC Oluomo, adding that the NURTW president was a supporter.

Mixed reactions trail how Segun Ogungbe, Wunmi Ajiboye arrived at their movie premiere. Credit: segunogungbe/wunmiajiboye

Source: Instagram

The video showing how Segun Ogungbe and Wunmi Ajiboye arrived at their movie premiere is below:

Rumours trail Segun Ogungbe, Wunmi Ajiboye's relationship

While some argued that they reunited for the purpose of their movie, others claimed the couple might be back together. However, some netizens also expressed displeasure over how the former couple arrived at their movie premiere.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

SemiNigerian said:

"I know say na him movie, but why he allow the woman dey waka and he dey on top horse?"

Sholape said:

"I thought they're divorced."

munahtee reacted:

"They made the movie together before their separation. They just decided to leave their differences aside to sell the movie, they are not back as husband and wife."

itz_rolexy23 commented:

"70% of divorces that have produced children usually reconcile in the long run. That is why it is advisable not to say much about them."

omoiyaakeem reacted:

"This life , no try to dey put mouth for husband and wife matter E get why."

afia_visuals commented:

"You wan dey put mouth in married people’s affairs Your eyes go peel Wetin no good You go think say they no go talk again."

i_write_codes commented:

"Thank God say baba don use this kain story sing before. Nothing wey you wan do wey go male people satisfied. If na woman sit, una go still complain . She dey Waka sef, the gown dey flow for floor. It's obvious that she can't even climb the horse with such a gown. Look at the possibilities. No be everything be gender war. Tf."

Segun Ogungbe celebrates first wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Segun Ogungbe specially celebrated his first wife as she marked her birthday.

The actor posted a lovely clip of his wife, who was seen flaunting her dance steps. In the viral video, the beautiful woman was seen adorably dancing to Asake's music.

Source: Legit.ng