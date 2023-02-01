Mavin signee Crayon has expressed his love for American rapper Ice Spice as he gushed about some pictures she shared

Crayon, who is popular for his hit song Ijo Laba Laba, told Ice Spice to take him and all his money

His comment, however, stirred reactions from many of his followers as many issued warnings to him as they claimed Ice Spice was above his level

Nigerian music youngster, Crayon, who is signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin label seems to have a thing for American rapper Ice Spice.

This comes as Crayon took to his official Twitter handle to gush about the pictures the rapper shared as he went on to shoot his shot at her.

Crayon in a message to Ice Spice wrote:

“Take all my money away! And me too.”

Netizens warn Crayon

Many of the Mavin star’s followers took to his comment section to advise him against going after Ice Spice as some claimed she was above his league.

yeezyyusuf:

"Disone wan finish don jazzy."

jazzynini:

"She don’t know you lil bro."

jozzychukaxx:

"A finished man ashawo."

bobbytoolz:

"This one na Food for Don Baba You no fit pay her Bill's oga."

boyszn23:

"This one pass your power oo!! Just Dey play."

okolosarah2:

"Una go fit o..tbh Ice spice et captain hook...,let the shipping beginnnnn."

igbafe2:

"No face ur music."

_bobbysmilling:

"You're getting bankrupt blud."

joshypml:

"Who want this girl between you and maggixx."

fatoberu:

"Which money you get?"

victorjordan:

"Omo nah my babe you dey eys so."

