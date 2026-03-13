Actress Mama No Network Faces Criticism Over Seyi Tinubu As Speculations Trail Viral Pictures
- Nollywood actress Mama No Network is the latest celebrity in the entertainment industry sighted with Seyi Tinubu
- The movie star recently shared a series of pictures of herself with the president's son on her Instagram page
- Her comment about him also triggered criticism, as many linked the meeting to the 2027 elections
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Popular Yoruba actress Mama No Network, whose real name is Kazeem Atinuke, on Thursday, March 12, 2026, shared a series of pictures of her with Seyi Tinubu.
The picture shared on the actress' Instagram page showed her all smiles as she posed for the camera with President Bola Tinubu's son.
While details about the meeting were not shared, Mama No Network in a caption referred to Seyi as her brother.
"Next level 🥰 with my brother," she wrote.
Mama No Network's meeting with Seyi Tinubu comes a few days after the president's son was also seen with actor Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, which sparked criticism against the Nollywood star on social media.
The pictures Mama No Network shared from her meeting with Seyi Tinubu are below:
Reactions as Mama No Network meets Seyi Tinubu
Reacting, some netizens speculated that the meeting between the actress and the president's son was about Tinubu's re-election bid, as they criticised the actress.
Seyi, through youth initiatives like City Boy Movement, has been drumming support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, below:
iamdebbysticks commented:
"Very soon ,they will come out and start saying they didn’t even give us the money they promised us o."
karzee_boss said:
"Because of the 1m or 2m that they promised you, you can sell your children's future.."
glossed_by_mo said:
"It’s high time make children Dey train dem parents oo e no go gud make we Dey curse and abuse una parents bcz of their selfish ways oooo."
_muller_jb reacted:
"Momma you no tell that ur brother say him papa Dey na finished man."
fisayosapphire commented:
"At least if you no Dey hear well, you sha Dey see and read the room. Them don use tribe brainwash una with brown envelop."
dbaddo2funny said:
"At list even if you can’t hear 👂 you can see the suffering ppl are going through right?"
kingverce101 said:
"You better take your time and know the kind things you will post you wey no Dey hear word."
heis_____rael commented:
"Shey you still Dey hear small small , Oya now go next level , you no go hear anything at all."
Why Mama No Network appealed to Ooni, others
Legit.ng previously reported that Mama No Network addressed President Tinubu and asked for his intervention in an incident involving Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the former queen of the Ooni of Ife, and media personality, Oriyomi Hamzat.
She also appealed to the Ooni of Ife to get involved in the matter and noted that Olori Naomi learned from him to help and give to the less privileged.
The actress pleaded with the Ooni to speak up, saying his silence could turn something positive into a negative situation.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng