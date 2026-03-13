Nollywood actress and evangelist Eucharia Anunobi has shared how she was heavily criticised after playing a controversial character in a popular movie

The veteran actress revealed that people tagged her a husband snatcher in real life simply because of her stellar performance in the film

Anunobi's revelation has sparked conversations online, with fans praising her for her honesty and expressing admiration for her acting skills

Veteran Nollywood actress and evangelist Dr Eucharia Anunobi has opened up about the backlash she faced nearly 30 years ago after starring in Glamour Girls 2.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch Podcast on YouTube, she explained that her role as Anita, a wild companion who snatched a wealthy man from his wife, made many Nigerians wrongly associate her with the character.

Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi opens up on backlash from movie role as fans could not separate her character from real life. Photo: euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

The actress said the public at that time struggled to separate her real personality from the fictional role, leading to harsh labels and criticism.

She narrated that people began to call her names, branding her as a husband snatcher and even linking her to spiritual stereotypes.

“They called me Sharon Stone, Mammy Water, Husband Snatcher,” she recalled.

Anunobi explained that Anita’s character was a student who took another woman’s husband, and because of that, many saw her as a dangerous seductress.

“The character I played was a student who snatched a wealthy man from his wife. So, a lot of people were seeing me as a seductress. Well, I am very alluring,” she said.

The actress added that women became so wary of her that they held their men tightly whenever she appeared in public.

“A lot of people were like that leave your man with Eucharia, she’s going to take him away. It was crazy to the point that if women see me when they are with their men, they hold them tightly,” she said.

She stated that she was only acting out a script and revealed she was paid extra for the famous bathtub scene with Zack Orji in the movie.

Watch actress Eucharia Anunobi's video below:

Fans react to Eucharia Anunobi's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Favored💕💕 said:

"I so much love the way this woman speaks 💗💗💗"

@HenrymooreHenry commented:

"This woman eh. I like her vibes no doubt"

@Ufuomajennie wrote:

"True though….she was called Sharon Stone after her performance in Glamour girls PT2"

@AdaPereway reacted:

"People couldn't separate fiction from reality 😂😂😂"

Veteran actress Eucharia Anunobi speaks on being called a husband snatcher in real life after delivering a convincing performance in a film. Photo: euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

Eucharia Anunobi speaks on father's treatment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Eucharia Anunobi broke down in tears while recounting how her father treated her simply because she was a girl.

The Nollywood actress stated that her father did not believe in educating girls, thinking they would eventually go to their husbands' houses, so he refused to send her to school. She recalled that when her friends got into school, she had to start three months later and fund her own education through modelling.

Anunobi also revealed that after completing her schooling, her father locked her in her room for six months because she refused to work for him.

Source: Legit.ng