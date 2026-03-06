Linc Edochie praised his brother Yul Edochie’s ex-wife, fondly known as Queen May, for her global achievements

He suggested that her success is so remarkable and advised universities on what to do about it

The post has sparked online attention for its inspiring and bold message, as netizens weighed in

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Nigerian actor Linc Edochie celebrated the success of May Edochie, aka Queen May, the ex-wife of his brother, Yul Edochie.

He highlighted Queen May’s international recognition and accomplishments, emphasising that her success is undeniable and worthy of admiration.

According to him, the businesswoman should be “studied in Universities like the great David Beckham.”

Linc wrote: “Whoever GOD has blessed, no one can curse. Don't fight it. Loved in Jamaica, respected in China, celebrated in the US, UK, Germany et al. She will be studied in Universities like the great David Beckham. Queen May is an unstoppable Tsunami of success.”

The post quickly caught attention online for its unusual praise and bold comparison.

In a previous report by Legit.ng, May Edochie reintroduced herself online with a series of stunning new photos.

This came barely hours after her ex-husband’s wife, Judy Austin, updated her bio to include the renowned filmmaker’s name, Yul Edochie.

In her post, May shared images from her 2025 birthday photoshoot, accompanied by a caption that read:

"My name is Amb. May Yul-Edochie, an influencer, a serial brand ambassador, a serial entrepreneur and the founder/creator of @qmbeautycosmetics. I’m wishing you a New Year filled with clarity, growth, answered prayers, and plenty of wins (both loud and quiet). 🙏"

Legit.ng earlier reported that Judy Austin stirred reactions online after sharing a heartfelt New Year message dedicated to her husband, actor Yul Edochie.

The actress shared new photos of herself and Yul, offering prayers of gratitude and faith as the new year began.

In the post, she thanked God for life, her loved ones, mercy, and what she described as “unlimited grace.”

The movie star also prayed for protection, good health, and a year free from tragedy for her family and fans.

Judy expressed confidence that no matter what the year brings, they would be able to overcome challenges with God by their side.

In a special message to Yul Edochie, whom she referred to as her “king,” Judy wrote words that quickly caught the attention of social media users.

She said that if she had the chance to live her life over again, she would have found him sooner so she could have loved him longer.

She praised him for making the world a better place and said she was grateful to God for being loved by him.

Judy also made a bold declaration for the year, praying that God would “announce” Yul “royally” and stating that the new year would be their best one yet.

The actress did not stop there. She extended New Year wishes to her fans and supporters, praying for good health, financial blessings, peace of mind, and life-changing opportunities.

Linc Edochie's special post for May Edochie trends

Ogechukwu chukwuokikeabiama said:

"Lincoln Edochie if anything happens to that old lady, i will hold you responsible my God, wetin be this?? i love you brotherly. Plz someone should check on that onye ara."

adabestpeace said:

"Na because of this woman I dey Instagram wella now. Because of her I keep coming online. Checking Instagram, Facebook just to see how wonderful she is being talked about. I have never loved any stranger like this ooo. God bless keep blessing this woman. I want to see her win forever."

kunda_dk said:

"They go plot tire. You can't fight grace."

temitire said:

"Is only someone that has been betrayed and then gaslighted by ur betrayer can truly comprehend what level of grace and favour God has bestowed on QM. She is an inspiration to all women who loved deeply and gave their life to someone who later became an enemy and betrayed them."

mariatu.fofanah.5496 said:

"Unstoppable Tsunami clock it 🔥🙌❤️."

faustina.chiamaka.9 said:

"So Lincoln later praised my QM 👑 like this... Chaii... When they said; "Touch not my Anointed and do my Prophet no Harm".... That's my QM 👑💞👌,"

wtbbychimamaka said:

"When God gives you an assignment to say something LOUD to the world to hear, you have no choice but to say it the way God laid it in your heart, it doesn't matter how uncomfortable it may sound to anyone. Well done linc! This may have been a difficult assignment to do BUT you did it anyway 🙌🏽🙏🏽."

lady_blon said:

"The warriors should rest in peace now."

ada_beke_comedy said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️na everyday I dey enter Instagram because of Queen May."

iamnki said:

"Unstoppable Tsunami of success 👏👏 clock it."

esthersmegahairofficialpage said:

"Yes she is . But I de Look this linc with side eye."

nnamukagloria said:

"Link knows what he told yinka. For him to come out and write such, he actually wants yinka to do her worse or roast of pain and high bp. Not sure link said anything bad about queen May to yinka if not, that èzè would hv spill."

