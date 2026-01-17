A Qatar Airways flight returned to Lagos after the pilot reported a technical fault shortly after takeoff

Aviation authorities confirmed the incident, while emergency response teams were activated at the airport

All 260 passengers and crew were safely evacuated with no injuries recorded

A Qatar Airways aircraft operating a scheduled international service was forced to return to Lagos on the night of Friday, January 16, after developing a technical problem shortly after departure.

The flight made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport following coordination with aviation authorities.

According to Daily Trust, airport officials said the pilot detected a mechanical issue minutes after takeoff and immediately contacted Air Traffic Controllers to request an air return. Clearance was granted without delay, allowing the aircraft to land safely at the Lagos airport. There were 260 people on board, made up of 248 passengers and 12 crew members.

Emergency landing after takeoff

The aircraft involved was operating on the Doha to Lagos route, which Qatar Airways serves with Boeing 787-800 and 787-900 models. Sources familiar with the incident said standard emergency procedures were activated once the alert was received, with airport safety units placed on standby ahead of the landing.

The exact nature of the fault was not disclosed as of the time of reporting. However, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the incident occurred. The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, acknowledged the development and said further information would be released later.

“I can confirm there was an air return. Details will be communicated later,” Achimugu said.

Aviation authorities confirm incident

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau also confirmed the occurrence through a source, describing it as a serious incident under aviation classification. Despite the confirmation, the bureau had yet to issue an official public statement as of press time.

Emergency response agencies in Lagos were also alerted as the situation unfolded. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said it received distress notifications through its emergency toll free lines, prompting immediate action.

In a statement signed by its Director General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA said its response teams were deployed to the airport shortly after the alert was received.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that a passenger aircraft had declared an emergency and conducted a forced landing at the airport,” the statement said.

Passengers evacuated without injuries

According to LASEMA, initial findings showed that the aircraft encountered technical difficulties while airborne within Nigerian airspace, leading to the decision to return to Lagos. All passengers were evacuated safely after landing, and no injuries were recorded.

The agency added that the aircraft did not suffer any significant damage during the incident. Operations at the airport were not reported to have been disrupted beyond the emergency response measures.

Aviation authorities are expected to carry out further technical assessments to determine the cause of the fault before the aircraft is cleared for subsequent operations.

