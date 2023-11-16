American singer Usher saluted Nigerian singer and songwriter Pheelz while performing at a show in Las Vegas

The singer was on stage when he sighted Pheelz in the crowd, he paused his performance to greet Pheelz

A finger was pointed at him, and Pheelz also responded by forming a love symbol with his fingers at the singer

Usher Raymond IV aka Usher, has shown how much he loves Nigerian producer turned singer Philip Kayode Moses, also known as Pheelz.

The R&B singer was having a show on stage when he saw Pheelz and paused his performance for a few seconds to appreciate Pheelz who was signed to Warner Records in 2022.

In response to the honour Usher had accorded him, the songwriter who bought a mansion earlier in the year made a love sign and sang along with Usher.

See the lovely clip of Usher's performance here:

Fans react to the way Usher acknowledged Nigerian singer

Reactions have trailed the way Usher saluted singer Pheelz while performing on stage. Here are some of the comments below.

