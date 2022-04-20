One song that has become an anthem in Nigeria and beyond is Pheelz Finesse where he featured popular singer Buju now known as BNXN

Following the viral success of the single, Pheelz is now signed to American music label, Warner Records

According to Pheelz, having his music getting attention and opening such a huge door for him is a blessing

Popular music producer turned artiste Pheelz had no idea his single Finesses would become a golbal hit.

The song which featured another popular singer, BNXN came about as a training and it has been sitting on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.

Nigerians celebrate Pheelz as he gets signed to Warner records Photo credit: @pheelzmrproducer

In an interview with Billboard, the producer who is no longer a critic of his own work revealed that Finesses wasn't a song that was thoroughly planned or crafted in the initial stage.

He continued by saying talking about the day he got signed to Warner Records, which left him stunned and speechless for about 20 minutes.

"That was… that was unbelievable, to be honest. I took like 20 minutes just to take it all in, and understand what this moment is. I made a timestamp and picture in my mind of how I gotten to that moment. I had my manager [there]. It was unbelievable, man. Having my music get that kind of attention and open that kind of door for me is a blessing. I still have whiplash. I haven’t been able to process everything to be honest. It’s just been back-to-back work and back-to-back shows and all that. I just feel very grateful and very blessed to be honest."

Nigerians react

@luckymania9:

"One of the best producer from day 1. More wins pheelz "

@olu_theo:

"Kudos to Buju. I really feel Buju is not doing so well on his on songs. Some of the hook he gives on features if he puts them in his song it will really hit well."

@ownly_lily:

"He's overpaid his tithe... More wins ❤️"

@MutiuBello3:

"@Pheelzonthebeat congratulations to you and the whole YBNL TEAM. special thanks to @Olamide✌✊. Una too much. More Victory ahead ahead."

Nigerian girl switches from gospel song to Finesse by Pheelz at devotion

A little Nigerian girl was busy rendering a gospel tune during a devotion but mistakenly switched to a popular street anthem titled "Finesse" by Pheelz.

The girl was seen kneeling as she sang in the spirit, but her tongue took another direction and uttered something else.

The girl however did not stop singing after the mistake as she continued with the popular street anthem.

Source: Legit.ng