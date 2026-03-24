At 30, a Nigerian lawyer was finally able to secure a room abode for himself and took to social media to celebrate his achievement

The legal practitioner shared pictures of his room on X (formerly Twitter), sparking heartwarming messages from internet users

At the time of this report, his tweet about having his room had blown up, with over 488k views, 13k likes and more than 800 comments

A Nigerian lawyer, who is also a content creator, has celebrated getting his own room at 30.

The lawyer, known as @KatorTarkaa, posted pictures of his room on X as he rejoiced over his win.

A Nigerian lawyer gets his own room at 30. Photo Credit: @KatorTarkaa

Source: Twitter

Lawyer overjoyed at getting his own room

The lawyer's tweet read:

"I'm 30 years old, and finally I have my own room."

In his tweet made on March 24, the lawyer shared photos of his furnished room taken from different angles. The room, which had a POP, has a bed, an office chair and table, a standing fan and mirror and a wardrobe.

Internet users joined the lawyer in celebrating his win. His tweet gained huge traction on the social media platform, amassing over 488k views, 13k likes, 905 retweets and more than 800 comments.

A Nigerian lawyer celebrates getting his own space at 30. Photo Credit: @KatorTarkaa

Source: Twitter

See the lawyer's tweet below:

People celebrate Nigerian lawyer's win

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's win below:

@TaylorFeargod said:

"30 years old and your room is already this furnished......you are obviously not in Nigeria.... And if you are in Nigeria, you aren't ready... Because there is no country like Nigeria that can make it citizen sells his house whole property without knowing. Just to zip garri."

@harbiholarmi said:

"Bro hit level 30 before unlocking “personal space', Don’t get too comfortable, they might still knock and enter."

@GuavaJuiice_ said:

"Congratulations in so happy for u. Please don’t listen to ur parents n get married now. Focus heavy on u."

@Realityworld01 said:

"Congratulations.

"This is just the starting point, sky is the limit."

@luxacta said:

"Congrats, that’s a big win.

"Funny how some people will still look at this and think you’re not doing enough. Life no straight like that, everyone’s timeline is different. Just because someone achieves things earlier doesn’t mean others are lazy, sometimes the path is just tougher or different. But at the end of the day, the world no really dey hear story. Nobody is interested in the reasons behind the delay, results na wetin people dey see. Keep pushing and secure your wins, no matter the pace."

@Papa_Fejiro said:

"Nice space brother. You're doing well.

"I still have pictures of my first space, humble beginnings. But now I'm in a bigger space with a woman and two kids. Never despise the days of little beginnings. One day, I will own the land and the space."

@Joxyn_ said:

"For many it's nothing or embarassing.

"For others it's a privilege and a victory.

"Congratulation brother, keep it up!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man living in one room had displayed his impressive interior design.

Man rents room with nothing in it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had celebrated renting one room with nothing in it.

The young man retweeted a June tweet wherein he mentioned how he was house hunting and found a place he liked but was above his budget, adding that someone rented the place for a lady in his presence.

On his house win, the man said he would drink garri and sleep on the floor for a few months. He shared a list of household items and interior decorations he would need to furnish the room. His tweet received massive support as people donated to help him get some of those items.

Source: Legit.ng