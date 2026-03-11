President Tinubu orders deployment of 100,000 CNG conversion kits to mitigate rising petrol prices

Nigerians face skyrocketing fuel prices as global oil market volatility escalates

Government expands CNG infrastructure with refuelling stations and partnerships to support gas-powered vehicles

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of 100,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion kits as part of urgent efforts to cushion the impact of rising petrol prices on Nigerians.

The directive comes amid renewed volatility in global oil markets, driven largely by escalating geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, which have continued to pressure fuel prices worldwide.

President Bola Tinubu moves to reduce petrol pains with new directives.

Motorists and commuters across Nigeria have felt the effect. In Abuja, petrol currently sells between ₦1,260 and ₦1,280 per litre, depending on the filling station. The surge has triggered higher transportation fares in many cities, worsening the financial burden on millions of Nigerians who rely heavily on road transport.

The President’s instruction was disclosed by Ismaeel Ahmed, Executive Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG), following a meeting with Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Ahmed said the government is closely monitoring global oil market developments and their potential impact on domestic fuel costs.

According to him, the President has directed the programme to accelerate efforts aimed at providing cheaper fuel alternatives for Nigerians.

Push for cheaper transport through gas-powered vehicles

Ahmed explained that the CNG conversion kits will enable vehicle owners to modify their engines so they can run on compressed natural gas instead of petrol.

The initiative is expected to benefit private motorists as well as commercial transport operators, including taxi drivers, bus operators, and tricycle riders.

“The President is keenly following developments in the Middle East and the rising cost of petrol and diesel,” Ahmed said.

“He asked what we are doing at Pi-CNG to rapidly expand access to gas nationwide so Nigerians can enjoy lower transportation costs.”

He added that the 100,000 conversion kits are expected to begin deployment within two to three weeks, with conversion centres across the country preparing to expand their operations once distribution begins.

For many drivers, switching to CNG could significantly reduce fuel expenses, as gas-powered vehicles typically cost far less to operate than petrol-powered ones.

Government expands CNG infrastructure

Beyond the conversion kits, the federal government is also working to expand the infrastructure needed to support gas-powered mobility.

Ahmed revealed that about 77 CNG refuelling stations are currently at various stages of development nationwide. These facilities will be strategically located along major transportation corridors to ensure accessibility for motorists.

He also disclosed that several automobile manufacturers have expressed interest in establishing vehicle assembly plants in Nigeria, a move that could strengthen the country’s automotive industry and create thousands of jobs.

In addition, the Pi-CNG programme is partnering with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to develop solar-powered charging stations capable of supporting electric vehicles, particularly in off-grid communities, according to a report by ThisDay.

Petrol prices climb across major cities

Meanwhile, petrol prices continue to fluctuate across Nigeria as supply conditions, logistics costs, and global crude oil movements shape the market.

In Lagos, petrol currently sells between ₦1,200 and ₦1,300 per litre at many filling stations.

Nigerians embrace CNG as President Tinubu orders mass deployment of kits.

However, a Total filling station on Bank Anthony Way in Ikeja was observed selling at around ₦1,149 per litre, one of the lowest prices recorded in the city.

Other stations showed varying prices. NNPC outlets in Ikotun sold petrol at about ₦1,250 per litre, while Petrocam in Ejigbo dispensed at roughly ₦1,200. DB Petroleum along the Ikotun–Ejigbo corridor sold at about ₦1,300, with MRS stations offering prices around ₦1,230.

Per a report by PetroleumPriceNG, in Port Harcourt, prices jumped sharply within days, rising from about ₦800 per litre last Saturday to between ₦1,005 and ₦1,095 by Sunday. Stations such as Restopark, NNPC, Nelly Valley, Peterkins, and Conoil later recorded pump prices ranging from ₦1,255 to ₦1,385 per litre.

Similarly, in Kano, petrol sold for about ₦1,350 per litre, while some NNPC outlets offered slightly lower prices of around ₦1,240 per litre.

Industry players say the fluctuations are largely driven by supply dynamics, distribution logistics, and movements in global crude oil prices, factors that continue to shape Nigeria’s fuel market.

Depot owners raise diesel price again

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has suspended diesel loading and sales, a move that coincided with fresh price increases by depot operators in major supply hubs.

Market checks by Petroleumprice.ng indicate that several depot owners have already raised diesel prices, with some facilities in Lagos quoting about N1,200 per litre.

The development has fuelled speculation among industry players that another round of price adjustments could follow.

