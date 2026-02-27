Isaac Fayose has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding King Mitchy and VDM online

The brand influencer and VDM have been dragging each other after she called out the Ratel president unprovoked

What Fayose told King Mitchy left many rolling with laughter as they shared their reactions to his remarks

Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose, has reacted to the ongoing feud between Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, and King Mitchy.

The activist had earlier shared a video lamenting why King Mitchy came for him unprovoked, claiming the move was politically motivated.

He reposted clips of the positive things he had said about her and promised to give her N50 million after she claimed to have renovated a school within six days.

King Mitchy, however, lost her business page after Ratels came for her in defence of their president. During the exchange, VDM also alleged that she was involved with the president’s son, a claim that further fuelled the controversy.

Isaac Fayose drags King Mitchy, government

In his reaction video, Fayose was seen in a toilet while addressing the issue. He stated that he was “sitting on the head of the government” and suggested that his waste was going to them, a comment that left many stunned.

The businessman questioned how King Mitchy could carry out a school renovation when she is neither a minister, a local government chairman, nor the minister of education. He further alleged that the president’s son was the one who gave her the money for the renovation and asked why the female influencer could not question him directly.

Isaac Fayose added that she should have asked him to call the minister of education to handle such a project, stressing that the government receives allocations meant for public works like school renovations.

This is not the first time Isaac Fayose has criticised politicians over the state of the nation. A few weeks ago, he also called out some former governors over the level of development in their states.

Fans react to video of Isaac Fayose

Reactions have trailed the video made by the businessman about King Mitchy. Here are comments below:

@olowoone stated:

"The funniest part of the drama is the Oni of Ife two missed calls and the small girl told Oba Onirisa to call back in 5 mins, so ridiculous,Yoruba will say egbin oniyòrò."

@omo_emily reacted:

"Egbon don kuku break this table."

@masterkay518 stated:

"She go explain tire make I see as she won take sleep this night na so so bad dream she go dey dream dey see VDM."

@amb_divdavid shared:

"My egbon for life .I respect U daddy....U always speak fact."

@richmind098 wrote:

"One things about you sir your don’t give a hoot you speak the facks I respect you sir."

@goma__e commented:

"Toto renovation is different from integrity renovation know this and know peace."

Isaac Fayose supports Alex Otti

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isaac Fayose shared his take on the politics in Abia state, especially following Doris Ogala’s video.

He warned the people of the state not to allow the “Egyptians they saw before” to return as he took a swipe at the former governors of the state and named the person he thinks the people should support.

