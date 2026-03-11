Nkechi Blessing Sunday called out men on social media, accusing them of bullying women about their bodies and then pretending to promote self-love

The actress shared her thoughts while reacting to the controversy surrounding the death of socialite Elena Jessica after a reported BBL complication

In a viral video, she opened up about body shaming, cosmetic surgery pressure, and why she refuses to alter her body for anyone

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has called out men over their treatment of women with curvy bodies, especially those who undergo cosmetic surgery to enhance their figures.

The actress shared her thoughts in a video on social media while reacting to the ongoing conversations surrounding the death of Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica, whose passing after a reported cosmetic surgery complication has sparked debate about body enhancement procedures.

In the video, Nkechi Blessing criticised men who publicly encourage women to “love themselves the way they are,” while allegedly being the same people who bully women about their bodies.

According to her, many women are pushed into considering procedures like the Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) after facing constant insults and body shaming.

“Men, I have been seeing a lot of ‘love yourself the way you are, you are beautiful the way you are’ from men,” she said in the video.

“But the same people will bully women and insult their bodies until they feel they have no choice but to fix what you complained about.”

The actress argued that the pressure and mockery women face online and offline often influence their decisions to undergo body enhancement surgeries.

Nkechi Blessing also made it clear that she would not allow criticism about her body to push her into risky procedures.

Pointing to her stomach in the video, she proudly declared that she would continue to embrace her body as it is.

“You see this belly? I will rock it with pride. This belly has built houses, bought cars and done so many things. This is a very successful belly,” she said.

While speaking to younger women who follow her, the actress advised them to make decisions that are right for their own bodies rather than giving in to pressure from critics or social media trends.

However, she noted that if she ever considers surgery in the future, it would only be for weight loss and not for body enhancement.

“If I am ever going to recommend any surgery or do one in this life, it will be weight loss surgery,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Nkechi Blessing ignites debate online over BBL

The actress' comments have sparked mixed reactions online, with many social media users.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamjoyz_j said:

"But sorry Nkechi you brokeshame people a lot too pls stop it ❤️."

pappichuloo1 said:

"I don't understand, shay na only men dey abuse? Women no abuse? anything una go wan attack men 🙄."

inumidun_ said:

"But should anyone wait for validation from another person before they love themselves. So if a man ask you to put your hand in fire you will?"

hisnameissildek said:

"Celebrities each time they want to go under the knife, they begin to find excuses……I was bullied as a child…….I Am bullied. But don’t they see that even after the plastic surgeries, people still bully and body shame a lot of them? Some of them that did bbl, you will start asking yourself why cos they had nyash!!! SAY NO TO PEER PRESSURE AND TRENDS."

chyka_a2 said:

"So it’s now concluded that all the body works women do are for men ? 😂😂😂😂 my question is married women who do this bbl which other man are they doing it for ?😂😂😂😂."

